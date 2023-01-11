ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lost Cajun closes, reopening as barbecue restaurant

By Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
Fort Collins has lost The Lost Cajun.

Local franchisees Jessica and Robert Floyd decided to shutter the Cajun-Creole eatery late last year, nearly eight years after bringing it to Fort Collins and roughly six months after the chain was acquired by franchise consulting company Executive Decisions Group Inc.

"The franchise business model just wasn't working," Robert Floyd told the Coloradoan on Wednesday, adding that after the chain's sale, "we felt we weren't getting the support that we needed."

The couple decided to go it alone, shuttering The Lost Cajun to make way for their own concept in their space at OtterBox Canyon Place, 331 S. Meldrum St.

The new restaurant, Bighorn BBQ & Grill, will serve up American-style fare like smoked meats, burgers and steaks from its scratch-made kitchen, Robert said.

It will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and the late-night crowd, with tentative hours set for 7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to midnight on weekends.

Bighorn BBQ & Grill will likely open in mid-February.

Another restaurant goodbye for 2023:After 8 years (and many iterations) ND streetBar closes at popular Mountain Avenue corner

