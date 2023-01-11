ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Trader Joe's to start selling wine at Colorado stores this year

By Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nFXkV_0kBUaarG00

Trader Joe's is ready to pop a cork in Colorado.

The California-based grocery chain will start selling wine — including its line of popular Charles Shaw, or "Two-Buck Chuck," wines — at all of its Colorado stores in March, a spokesperson for the company told the Coloradoan Wednesday.

The move comes after Colorado voters narrowly approved Proposition 125 in November, changing the state's liquor laws to allow wine on grocery and convenience store shelves. Per Proposition 125, grocery and convenience stores that are currently licensed to sell beer can also sell wine starting March 1.

In 2014, when Trader Joe's opened its first stores in Colorado, the state's liquor laws allowed grocery chains only one liquor license within the state — a perk that was ultimately bestowed upon Denver's Colorado Boulevard location.

From 2022: Fred Franzia, wine industry maverick and mastermind of the 'Two Buck Chuck,' dies at 79

Since then, Colorado liquor laws loosened a bit with the 2016 passage of Senate Bill 197, which allowed retailers with pharmacies to acquire up to five liquor licenses across the state in 2017 and up to eight licenses in 2022.

Trader Joe's currently has eight grocery store locations across Colorado, including in Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, Boulder and the Denver area. It also has two Trader Joe's wine shops in Denver and Colorado Springs.

Why we're so light on wineries: As beer bubbled, wine stumbled in Fort Collins. Here's some history.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Trader Joe's to start selling wine at Colorado stores this year

Comments / 1

Related
95 Rock KKNN

Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Dine with Stuffed Animals at One of Colorado’s Oldest Restaurants

Colorado is full of history and fortunately, some of the state's earliest manmade landmarks, stores, restaurants, and attractions are still around. One of these historic places that is still standing and operating is not just unique for the fact that it's one of the oldest restaurants in the state, but because of what else is in the restaurant gazing upon you while you enjoy your meal.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado pizzeria opens 5th location

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A popular Denver pizza establishment is expanding. Pizzeria Locale has opened its newest Colorado location in Greenwood Village. Located at the northeast corner of Interstate 25 and East Arapahoe Road, the restaurant is the fifth Pizzeria Locale location overall. Pizzeria Locale opened its first Denver...
DENVER, CO
1037theriver.com

Photos: See What A Colorado Road Trip Looked Like in the 1940s

Got a road trip planned this summer? The price of gas may change your plans in some cases depending on your destination. What if we could go back in time and tag along on someone else's road trip and let them pay for the gas? A gallon of gasoline in 1945 cost a whopping .21 cents.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money

Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Chili’s Restaurants In Colorado Have Stopped Serving This Very Popular Item

Chili’s restaurants in Colorado and around the country stopped serving this extremely popular comfort food menu item. What's the deal?. Sing it with me... I want my baby back baby back baby back... Chili's, baby back ribs. A song that made us all want to dine at the popular Texas-based Chili's restaurants. Don't worry, the baby back ribs are safe, but here's an awesome behind-the-scenes making of that iconic jingle to make you smile before breaking the bad news.
COLORADO STATE
tripsavvy.com

12 Best Small Towns in Colorado

In Colorado, some of the least-populated towns have attractions that are anything but quaint, with spectacular features like record-setting hot springs, unruly whitewater rapids, and mountain biking trails that skirt cliffsides. Then, throw in some sultry boom-and-bust mining town lore and elk that roam the streets each fall, and it’s apparent that small-town charm looks different in the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
mountainjackpot.com

State Laws Against Plastic Bags and Egg Limits Take Many Local Shoppers by Surprise

With the coming of the New Year, a spree of newly implemented laws swept across Colorado, like a bad fiscal storm, causing early 2023 impacts and definite shopper surprises. And unlike years in the past, some of these changes definitely affect the pocketbooks of local residents and shoppers. One of the recent controversial changes was the statewide crackdown on plastic bags at grocery stores.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
COLORADO CITY, CO
travellemming.com

35 Colorado Getaways for 2023 (Picked By a Local)

If you’re looking for incredible Colorado getaways, then you’re in the right spot. Colorado is chock full of options for romantic getaways and places you can visit when you don’t have much time. I’m a Colorado local, and in this article, I’ll go over the best spots...
COLORADO STATE
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
799K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy