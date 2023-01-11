ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwell, MA

Jennifer's joy: Norwell's Jennifer Coolidge wins a Golden Globe for 'White Lotus'

By Dana Barbuto, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago

Norwell’s Jennifer Coolidge is the talk of the town after landing her first Golden Globe win for best actress in a limited series or TV movie for her work as an eccentric socialite in HBO’s social satire “The White Lotus.”

Clad in a black sparkling off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana gown, Coolidge shed a few tears as she thanked creator Mike White for casting her in the series, which has sparked a career resurgence. She also won an Emmy Award this past September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAuli_0kBUaZvP00

“You changed my life in a million different ways,” Coolidge, 61, said. “My neighbors are speaking to me. I mean it. I was never invited to one party on my hill and now everyone’s inviting me.”

'Living' review: Bill Nighy 'masterfully' infuses life into a dead man walking

In her acceptance speech, Coolidge talked candidly of career struggles and dashed hopes.

“I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person, but what happened is they get sort of fizzled by life. I thought I was going to be queen of Monaco even though someone else did it,” Coolidge said, laughing. “And then you get older and think, ‘Oh, what the f--k is going to happen?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSmj6_0kBUaZvP00

She went on to thank the people who offered a helping hand along the way, such as Ryan Murphy, Reese Witherspoon and Michael Patrick King.

“They kept me going for 20 years with these little jobs,” she said.

Coolidge, an Emerson College alum, received a standing ovation from the audience at the ceremony, which was held at the Beverly Hills Hotel and broadcast on NBC. This was Coolidge’s second Golden Globe nomination.

In the animated movie category, Milton native Jenny Slate’s endearing “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" lost to “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”  The HBO comedy "Hacks," co-created and written by 2004 Milton High grad Jen Statsky, was edged out by “Abbott Elementary” for best comedy series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xjcRZ_0kBUaZvP00

Coolidge, who was also a presenter Tuesday night, gave the ceremony one of its brightest moments with her humorous and heartfelt acceptance speech. When she first took the stage, she said, “I don’t work out,” placing her trophy on the floor next to the microphone stand. “You know, I can’t hold it that long,” she said, joking.

Must see: Tom Hanks is a curmudgeon with a heart of gold in crowd-pleasing 'A Man Called Otto'

The comedy queen is well-known for her cougarlicious role as "Stifler's mom" in the teen sex comedy "American Pie."  In a moment of unfiltered honesty, Coolidge said she'd be onboard for another helping of "Pie."

"I’ve milked that franchise to death," she said. "I’m still going for six or seven, whatever they want."

Coolidge attended Norwell High School and delivered the commencement address to the Class of 2002, telling graduates: "When something you want more than anything else in life doesn't happen, remember that something more amazing might be waiting."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aG6KZ_0kBUaZvP00

On Wednesday, the accolades continued. Coolidge nabbed a Screen Actors Guild nomination for female actor in a drama series for Season 2 of “The White Lotus.”  The show follows a group of affluent vacationers at a luxury resort in Sicily. Coolidge reprised her part of Tanya McQuoid, a lonely vacationer who is never far from a colorful caftan. The SAG awards ceremony will be held Feb. 26 and shown live on Netflix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKDaD_0kBUaZvP00

Coolidge has appeared in the films “Legally Blonde,” “Best in Show,” “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” “Like a Boss," the Oscar-nominated "Promising Young Woman" and the TV sitcom “2 Broke Girls.”  She also provided the voice of Mary Meh in “The Emoji Movie.”

Upcoming projects are “Shotgun Wedding,” playing the mother-in-law-to-be of Jennifer Lopez in the romantic comedy, which will stream on Amazon Prime on Jan. 27. She can also be seen on Netflix in the Ryan Murphy series “The Watcher” and the horror-comedy “We Have a Ghost,” which is due out later this year on the streamer.  She’ll also reprise her role as Reese Witherspoon’s BFF, Paulette, in “Legally Blonde 3.”

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Jennifer's joy: Norwell's Jennifer Coolidge wins a Golden Globe for 'White Lotus'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
The Independent

Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, decided to change up her look in a big way! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted sporting a brand new fresh buzz cut as she shopped with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, during a recent outing. She wore a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
netflixjunkie.com

Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’

The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga: How Many Golden Globes Does She Have?

Lady Gaga has become a staple at awards shows for both her acting and her singing. The multihyphenate artist’s first big Golden Globe nomination was for a song with Elton John in 2012. She took home her first acting Golden Globe for a television project in 2016. Lady Gaga...
Rolling Stone

Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event

Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Caps Big Night With Best Picture Win After Leading in Nominations

The Banshees of Inisherin nabbed the prize for best motion picture, musical or comedy, at the 2023 Golden Globes. “I can’t believe it,” director Martin McDonagh said from the podium. “It was an honor to be nominated against so many brilliant films this year, so many new friends.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: The Best-Dressed Stars and All the Fashion DetailsGolden Globes: 'The Fabelmans' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Win Top Prizes'The White Lotus' Wins Golden Globe for Best Limited Series: "It's Very Gratifying to Have This Moment" Producer Graham Norton added from the stage, “We had a very happy time making...
TheDailyBeast

Golden Globes 2023 Winners: Who Won and Who Should Have?

The Golden Globes have returned to award the finest names in Hollywood tonight, from Cate Blanchett to Michelle Yeoh. (Yes, thankfully, both leading actresses have a shot at winning their own statues tonight!) Though the branch behind the awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has experienced scrutiny over its membership’s lack of diversity and alleged in-house corruption, the Globes will once again be broadcast on NBC this year. We will be spared from last year’s non-event, after NBC pulled the broadcast and the HFPA had to announce the winners on Twitter.Any awards gala is frothy fun, and it’s always lovely...
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
922K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy