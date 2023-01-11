East Providence man gets 4 years in prison for COVID relief fraud

EAST PROVIDENCE R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence man will spend four years in federal prison for trying to obtain more than $375,000 in COVID-19 relief funds through fraud, the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha announced Wednesday.

Kevin Mancieri, 49, pleaded guilty back in August to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Cunha’s office said Mancieri submitted fake Payment Protection Program (PPP) loan applications using fabricated tax forms and bank records. Two of the applications were in his name, according to prosecutors, while others were submitted under a stolen identity or the names of people with whom he associated.

Mancieri personally obtained $92,438 and the scheme resulted in a loss of $152,246, Cunha’s office said.

He was ordered to pay $152,246 in restitution, along with a $10,000 fine. His prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.