ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

This is how much the cheapest seat is for 49ers playoff game vs. Seahawks

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtpWs_0kBUZ9hB00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — The San Francisco 49ers are back in the playoffs for the second straight year. Unlike last year, the team will get to play at least one home game in front of their fans — thanks to being the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

San Francisco (13-4) will face division rival Seattle Seahawks (9-8) Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. This will be the 49ers’ first home playoff game since Jan. 19, 2020 when they beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship.

However, how much will it cost to get a seat in the building for this NFC Wild Card matchup?

Cheapest seat for 49ers vs. Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium

Ticketmaster is the 49ers’ official ticket partner. All the other sites listed above are resale ticket companies. The prices listed above are for one ticket before fees .

There are slightly cheaper tickets sale on the aforementioned websites, but those are “Standing Room Only” tickets.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The 49ers beat Seattle twice during the regular season, a 27-7 home win in Week 2 and a 21-13 road win in Week 15.

*Prices as of 1:45 p.m. PT

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Here's how much it costs to see the 49ers and Seahawks on Saturday

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are rolling into the NFL postseason red-hot — winners of their last 10 contests. The first team in their way is their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks, who are surprisingly back in the playoffs after trading quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason. The showdown kicks off […]
SEATTLE, WA
KRON4 News

49ers' Kittle says he's been without power for 4 days

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Even NFL superstars are not immune to the power outages that have been plaguing the Bay Area for the past two weeks. On Thursday night, 49ers tight end George Kittle said he has been without power for going on four days. “Yo @PGE4Me I've been without power going on 4 days. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Toddler killed during storm in Sonoma County identified

OCCIDENTAL, Calif. (KRON) — A 2-year-old boy who was killed during Wednesday night’s rainstorm has been identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and his family. The toddler, Aeon Tocchini, died after a redwood tree crashed on top of his home in Occidental, Calif., on Joy Road. The rural area is heavily wooded and studded […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With

Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
ClutchPoints

Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti

Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicting Major Wild Card Upset

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski expects a significant upset to take place in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.  Gronkowski is predicting the Giants to upset the Vikings this weekend in Minnesota.  The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on a game-winning field goal during the ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

During this Saturday's edition of NFL GameDay Morning, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin unveiled his prediction for this year's Super Bowl.  Unsurprisingly, Irvin has the Cowboys representing the NFC. On the other side of the bracket, he has the Bills coming out of the AFC.  ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Bad Weather Forecasted For NFL Playoff Game

This Saturday's playoff game between the 49ers and Seahawks could be seriously impacted by the weather.  The current forecast for the 49ers-Seahawks game calls for heavy rain and strong winds.  AccuWeather currently predicts a 98 percent chance of rain during Saturday's game. The wind ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
FanSided

Sean Payton has already turned down two different teams

Former New Orlean Saints head coach Sean Payton has seemingly turned down two teams that are in need of a new sideline boss. This year’s NFL coaching carousel will have some high-profile names available, one of them being former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Last year, Payton stepped away from the NFL, but is now looking to make a return on a new team. At the end of the regular season, there are five teams that have head coach openings — Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals. So, which teams have the edge?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to historic Green Bay Packers hire

The Green Bay Packers have made a historic hire. The team hired Erin Roberge to be their first female full-time athletic trainer in their illustrious history. Green Bay made Roberge’s hire official on Thursday. In a release, the team said, “The Green Bay Packers hired Erin Roberge as an assistant athletic trainer. The announcement was made Thursday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Roberge (ro-BAIRGE), who has been working with the Packers as an intern since the summer of 2020, is the first female full-time athletic trainer in franchise history.”
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys are facing a harsh reality with a key player

Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads with one of their franchise’s greatest players. OT Tyron Smith. Tearing his hamstring just before the start of the season wasn’t even the curtain call. The curtain has been screaming for a long time now. Having not played a full...
KRON4 News

SF 49ers prepare for playoff game against Seattle Seahawks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to make it a clean sweep this season against the Seattle Seahawks The Niners are heavy favorites for Saturday’s playoff game against the Hawks. Las Vegas expects the Niners to win by more than nine points. The Hawks weren’t even expected to be here after […]
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

62K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy