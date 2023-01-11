ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

OSHP, ODOT unveil new Distracted Driving Safety Corridor in Summit Co.

By Remi Murrey
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194NEX_0kBUZ4HY00

While driving on Interstate 77 between State Route 18 and State Route 21 in Northern Summit County, you may notice things look a little bit different.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells News 5 it’s in an effort to keep you safe.

“We’re just trying to raise awareness, increase education so that folks don’t have to make this relevant through tragedy,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Ray Santiago.

What Santiago is referring to involves a new initiative to alert drivers they’re entering a distracted driving safety corridor, and that consequences will follow if you’re not obeying the law.

“Those signs are there for a reason,” said Santiago. “We’re trying to positively affect this crash causing violation.”

In the end, drivers like Bill Allen say they will feel safer.

“I love them. I don’t have all the computers, and I’m not too smart with the computers but these things are very helpful,” Allen said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation unveiled new signs on Wednesday after completing data analysis in this region.

“From 2019 to 2022, this section of Interstate 77 had 755 crashes, resulting in 198 injuries and four fatalities. Distracted driving was identified (in) 30 of those crashes,” said OSHP Akron Post Commander Lieutenant Johnathan Ganley.

Across the state, ODOT says these numbers are even more startling.

“Last year, there were over 255,000 crashes on Ohio roadways, with 1,129 fatalities. Of those numbers, over 10,000 crashes and 31 fatalities involved distracted driving,” said ODOT District 4 Deputy Director Gery Noirot.

But with additional signage and increased patrol presence, the two agencies hope to address this growing problem.

“It’s too bad that someone like myself, a civilian citizen can’t take a license number down and report them because I will, and I would,” said Allen.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 1

Related
cleveland19.com

Truck wanted in reference to hit-skip crash in Wadsworth, police say

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are trying to find a truck in reference to a hit-skip accident that happened on Jan. 8, Wadsworth Police confirmed, and they need the community’s help. The truck was described by police as a dark colored pickup hauling the bright blue truck on a...
WADSWORTH, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

58K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy