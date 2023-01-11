ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, CA

Related
Fox40

Storms continue over weekend but end may be in sight

(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Northern California over the weekend but the series of storms may be coming to an end. Since late December, California has been battered by near-continuous wet weather that has killed at least 19 people. The latest...
SACRAMENTO, CA
thesungazette.com

Relentless rains replenish local reservoirs

While many communities across the state are focusing understandably on flood damage from the parade of atmospheric river storms that have drenched California, it’s the potential relief from years of drought resulting in a huge hardship for the local economy here that have gotten the attention of Mark Larsen in the Kaweah River aquifer and Steve Haugen who oversees the Kings River aquifer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Chain controls in effect with snow dumping at Lake Tahoe; Travel, resort ops to be impacted

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow is falling at Tahoe Saturday morning and most highways around the lake have chain controls in effect. The snow is expected to be heavy throughout Saturday with at least a couple of feet falling above 7,000 feet with lower areas in the region receiving up to a foot of snow, the National Weather Service in Reno said, and added that there may even be the occasional rumble of thunder around the Lake Tahoe Basin.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
omahanews.net

Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast

MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
MONTECITO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Major rains along with record snow pack could amount to danger

California has not seen rain like we're having in many years. That's extremely helpful to filling the Golden State's water starved dams; especially the major mega dams tens of millions of Californians depend on. But, with precipitation, too much of a good thing requires intense oversight and management, round the clock, by reservoir and dam operators.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Plumas County News

Quincy Weather Summary January 13, 2023

Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) Jan. 6……….. 44……….. 33……….. 0.66. Jan. 7……….. 47……….. 32……….. 2.02. Jan. 8……….. 46……….. 35……….. 1.28.
QUINCY, CA
KRON4 News

Recent storms help fill California reservoirs

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - January 13, 2023

Rising reservoir levels at Lake Oroville have required the closure of the newly constructed Lakeside Access Road, which will not reopen until water levels drop back down later this year. With the road closure in effect, vehicle access to the Spillway Boat Ramp and Day Use Area will now be via Oroville Dam Crest Road.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Several power outages impact PG&E customers throughout Northern California

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - Several outages are affecting PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn, Tehama and Shasta counties on Saturday. 288 PG&E customers are without power in the Chico area, caused by weather conditions, no estimated restoration time. 61 PG&E customers are without power west of the Magalia and...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Winter storm warning begins today lasts through holiday weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning impacting Plumas and Sierra counties from 1 p.m. today through 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Periods of high wind, heavy rain and snow will impact the county. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 feet are expected at the highest elevations with wind gusts of up to 55 mph.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA

