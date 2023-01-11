SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow is falling at Tahoe Saturday morning and most highways around the lake have chain controls in effect. The snow is expected to be heavy throughout Saturday with at least a couple of feet falling above 7,000 feet with lower areas in the region receiving up to a foot of snow, the National Weather Service in Reno said, and added that there may even be the occasional rumble of thunder around the Lake Tahoe Basin.

