Fox40
Storms continue over weekend but end may be in sight
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Northern California over the weekend but the series of storms may be coming to an end. Since late December, California has been battered by near-continuous wet weather that has killed at least 19 people. The latest...
thesungazette.com
Relentless rains replenish local reservoirs
While many communities across the state are focusing understandably on flood damage from the parade of atmospheric river storms that have drenched California, it’s the potential relief from years of drought resulting in a huge hardship for the local economy here that have gotten the attention of Mark Larsen in the Kaweah River aquifer and Steve Haugen who oversees the Kings River aquifer.
New flood, wind advisories issued as Calif. braces for more strong storms
Flood and wind advisories are in place for parts of Northern California Saturday as the rain-soaked region braced for another round of deadly "atmospheric river" storms.
Over 26 million Californians are now under flood watches.
Heavy precipitation and snowfall have persisted, hammering the state. More than 26 million people in California, which has been hit by a series of devastating storms, are under flood watch.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Chain controls in effect with snow dumping at Lake Tahoe; Travel, resort ops to be impacted
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow is falling at Tahoe Saturday morning and most highways around the lake have chain controls in effect. The snow is expected to be heavy throughout Saturday with at least a couple of feet falling above 7,000 feet with lower areas in the region receiving up to a foot of snow, the National Weather Service in Reno said, and added that there may even be the occasional rumble of thunder around the Lake Tahoe Basin.
Watch: Bear lands on California roof after tree topples amid atmospheric river-fueled windstorm
A bear was spotted on top of a roof in rural Northern California moments after a tree toppled onto the home during one of the ferocious storms that have pummeled the state since late December.
omahanews.net
Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast
MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
Inverse
California flooding reveals an unexpected solution to endless droughts
California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated, and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought. All that runoff in the middle of a drought...
Think Twice Before Driving This Weekend In Waterlogged California
Another set of storms is set to hit this weekend, contributing to the state's epic snowpack — and its sketchy travel conditions.
California weather: How long could mudslides continue?
Extreme weather hazards continue to plague California communities up and down the state. How long could impacts from these storms, including mudslides, continue?
Weather service strongly discourages travel to Lake Tahoe
The weather service warned of strong winds and whiteout conditions.
capradio.org
Storm updates: Evacuation warnings issued for areas near Wilton, Rancho Murieta
The Sacramento Valley — and much of Northern California — has experienced a series of powerful and deadly storm systems over the past month. And it’s not over yet: The National Weather Service is forecasting more strong storm systems will roll through the region in the coming week.
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday. According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure. The California Highway Patrol said it officially...
KTVU FOX 2
Major rains along with record snow pack could amount to danger
California has not seen rain like we're having in many years. That's extremely helpful to filling the Golden State's water starved dams; especially the major mega dams tens of millions of Californians depend on. But, with precipitation, too much of a good thing requires intense oversight and management, round the clock, by reservoir and dam operators.
EF-1 Tornado Rips Through Northern California Amid Deadly Storms
As California residents continued to face flooding, heavy rains, and high winds from the deadly storms sweeping the state, the National Weather Service issued a near-unheard-of warning to Northern California communities. In the dead of night on Tuesday, residents received tornado warnings and, just after 4 am, an EF-1 tornado touched down.
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary January 13, 2023
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) Jan. 6……….. 44……….. 33……….. 0.66. Jan. 7……….. 47……….. 32……….. 2.02. Jan. 8……….. 46……….. 35……….. 1.28.
Recent storms help fill California reservoirs
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - January 13, 2023
Rising reservoir levels at Lake Oroville have required the closure of the newly constructed Lakeside Access Road, which will not reopen until water levels drop back down later this year. With the road closure in effect, vehicle access to the Spillway Boat Ramp and Day Use Area will now be via Oroville Dam Crest Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Several power outages impact PG&E customers throughout Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - Several outages are affecting PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn, Tehama and Shasta counties on Saturday. 288 PG&E customers are without power in the Chico area, caused by weather conditions, no estimated restoration time. 61 PG&E customers are without power west of the Magalia and...
Plumas County News
Winter storm warning begins today lasts through holiday weekend
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning impacting Plumas and Sierra counties from 1 p.m. today through 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Periods of high wind, heavy rain and snow will impact the county. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 feet are expected at the highest elevations with wind gusts of up to 55 mph.
