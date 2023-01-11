Gas prices going back up Wednesday in Georgia, here’s why

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Go ahead and fill up your car with gas Tuesday, because it’s going to get a lot more expensive on Wednesday.

After several months of extensions, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is ending the gas tax suspension that has been in place since March of last year effective midnight Wednesday.

Prices are expected to go up on Wednesday by approximately thirty cents. According to AAA , today’s national average for gas prices is $3.27. In Georgia, it’s $2.80.

The gas tax was initially halted on March 18, 2022 and was going to remain in effect through May 31, 2022. Due to high inflation, Kemp continued Georgia’s gas tax suspension several times.

WTOC-TV reports that the state ended 2022 with a surplus of $6.6 billion. Kemp plans to use the excess funds to make up for losses from suspending the gas tax.

AAA reports that the average gas price in the CSRA on Tuesday is around $2.88 for a gallon of regular gas. In Augusta-Richmond County, the average is around $2.90 a gallon.

The reinstatement of the gas tax will send averages for regular gas back above $3 a gallon, but analysts believe that prices will mostly stay below the national average.

