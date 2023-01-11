ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

7 West Michigan housing projects get state funding

Seven affordable housing projects across West Michigan are getting money from the state. (Jan. 13, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

To The Point: Democrat control in Lansing

"To The Point" episode for the weekend of Jan. 14, 2023. Saturday was the sunniest day since Nov. 26. We are expecting clouds to come back on Sunday and rain will move in Monday. There is potential for accumulating snow for next week. (Jan. 14, 2023)
LANSING, MI
WOOD

Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on fans at basketball games

Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two upcoming basketball games against two Kalamazoo schools. (Jan. 13, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
SAGINAW, MI
WOOD

GRPD: Man killed in Saturday morning shooting

An early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids resulted in the death of a man. (Jan. 14, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

Florida man charged in teen "sextortion" case

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A 21-year-old Florida man is facing federal charges for allegedly getting a 13-year-old Clinton County girl to send him sexually explicit material. Prosecutors say Brandon Le met the girl on social media. Le made his first federal court appearance in Grand Rapids yesterday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

Clinton County teenager involved in sextortion case

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Florida man is accused of coercing a mid-Michigan teenager into sending him explicit sexual content in what federal prosecutors in west Michigan called a sextortion scheme with other potential victims nationwide. Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Le of Maitland, Fla., is facing federal charges for allegedly having...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Irish on Ionia festival will be back in March

Popular St. Patrick's Day celebration Irish on Ionia will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic. (Jan. 13, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Peninsula Fiber Network to invest $6M after dispatch outage

Following an outage earlier this week at multiple dispatch centers around Michigan, the network system that provides enhanced data sharing and connectivity to 911 centers statewide announced it is investing $6 million for upgrades. (Jan. 13, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Zack Love

A Michigan Woman Claims She Bit into a 'Very Sharp Piece of Metal' in Her Walmart Chicken Wings, Breaking Tooth

A woman purchased “hot boneless chicken wings” from the deli counter of a Walmart location in Gaylord, Michigan and got a surprise that would sent most people straight to the dentist. She bit into a piece of metal (that was "not aluminum foil") in her chicken wings, so she contacts Walmart customer service online. They offer her a $5 refund on the price of her chicken wings.
GAYLORD, MI
WOOD

8th grader in pursuit to leave lasting impact on teachers, peers

An event happening later this month is all about trying out some delicious soups for a good cause. (Jan. 13, 2023) A new study by Michigan researchers shows that infants and toddlers are being hit harder by the 'tripledemic.'
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

