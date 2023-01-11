Read full article on original website
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman accused of stealing mom's money to buy condo ordered to trial
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A Saginaw woman accused of stealing her mother's money to buy a condo in Florida will stand trial. Valda Cork, 59, was granted guardianship of her mother. She allegedly used this power to steal more than $1 million and made nearly $900,000 in unauthorized purchases.
WOOD
7 West Michigan housing projects get state funding
Seven affordable housing projects across West Michigan are getting money from the state. (Jan. 13, 2023) 7 West Michigan housing projects get state funding. Seven affordable housing projects across West Michigan are getting money from the state. (Jan. 13, 2023) Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at...
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
WOOD
To The Point: Democrat control in Lansing
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 14, 2023. Saturday was the sunniest day since Nov. 26. We are expecting clouds to come back on Sunday and rain will move in Monday. There is potential for accumulating snow for next week. (Jan. 14, 2023) GRPD: Man killed...
WOOD
Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on fans at basketball games
Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two upcoming basketball games against two Kalamazoo schools. (Jan. 13, 2023) Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on …. Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two...
UpNorthLive.com
Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
WOOD
GRPD: Man killed in Saturday morning shooting
An early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids resulted in the death of a man. (Jan. 14, 2023) The Broncos trailed at the half but eventually won 108-92. (Jan. 14, 2023) MHSAA high school basketball highlights, Jan. 14, …. The holiday weekend meant basketball action at Ottawa Hills for the...
Michigan Mother Accused Of 'Catfishing' Teen Daughter Headed To Court
The mother was arrested back in December.
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounter
A Michigan witness at Detroit reported watching a “dark shadow” crossing a nearby parking lot and then an unusual evening encounter at 11:24 a.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
iheart.com
Florida man charged in teen "sextortion" case
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A 21-year-old Florida man is facing federal charges for allegedly getting a 13-year-old Clinton County girl to send him sexually explicit material. Prosecutors say Brandon Le met the girl on social media. Le made his first federal court appearance in Grand Rapids yesterday.
Fox 19
‘West Clermont Snapchat threat’ from 11-year-old in Michigan sends deputies to school: sheriff
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Extra deputies are at West Clermont Middle School and the surrounding area Thursday after an 11-year-old who lives in Michigan made a possible threat on social media, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. The county’s 911 center received a complaint around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday...
wkzo.com
Clinton County teenager involved in sextortion case
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Florida man is accused of coercing a mid-Michigan teenager into sending him explicit sexual content in what federal prosecutors in west Michigan called a sextortion scheme with other potential victims nationwide. Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Le of Maitland, Fla., is facing federal charges for allegedly having...
WOOD
Irish on Ionia festival will be back in March
Popular St. Patrick's Day celebration Irish on Ionia will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic. (Jan. 13, 2023) Popular St. Patrick's Day celebration Irish on Ionia will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic. (Jan. 13, 2023)
Man breaks Kalamazoo County courthouse window
A man broke a window in the Kalamazoo County courthouse Friday morning, the sheriff confirmed.
WOOD
Peninsula Fiber Network to invest $6M after dispatch outage
Following an outage earlier this week at multiple dispatch centers around Michigan, the network system that provides enhanced data sharing and connectivity to 911 centers statewide announced it is investing $6 million for upgrades. (Jan. 13, 2023) Peninsula Fiber Network to invest $6M after dispatch …. Following an outage earlier...
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
A Michigan Woman Claims She Bit into a 'Very Sharp Piece of Metal' in Her Walmart Chicken Wings, Breaking Tooth
A woman purchased “hot boneless chicken wings” from the deli counter of a Walmart location in Gaylord, Michigan and got a surprise that would sent most people straight to the dentist. She bit into a piece of metal (that was "not aluminum foil") in her chicken wings, so she contacts Walmart customer service online. They offer her a $5 refund on the price of her chicken wings.
WOOD
8th grader in pursuit to leave lasting impact on teachers, peers
8th grader in pursuit to leave lasting impact on …. An event happening later this month is all about trying out some delicious soups for a good cause. (Jan. 13, 2023) Doctors: ‘Tripledemic’ hits infants, toddlers harder. A new study by Michigan researchers shows that infants and toddlers...
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
