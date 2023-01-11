Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Alameda Research had a $65B secret line of credit with FTX: Report
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) reportedly ordered Gary Wang, co-founder of the crypto exchange, to open a $65 billion "secret backdoor line of credit" for Alameda Research, according to FTX attorney Andrew Dietderich. The attorney disclosed the information during a Delaware bankruptcy court hearing on Jan. 11, the New...
CNBC
The condo king of Miami bets his new Fisher Island luxury project can weather a recession
"Condo king of Miami" Jorge Perez and his Related Group are behind the 10-story, 50-unit Fisher Island project that boasts a sell-out price of $1.2 billion. Units start at $15 million. The building will also have its own mega-yacht slip. Sales just started last month. "Almost 30% of the units...
Cold weather emergency issued in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. What to know about plans
A strong cold front has led to the opening of cold weather shelters and emergency plans in Broward and Miami-Dade.
Hurricanes 2024 Recruiting Tracker: Miami Public League WR offered by Canes
Updating information about top 2024 Miami Hurricanes recruiting targets.
Two lawyers appointed to Miami’s overhauled Virginia Key Beach Park Trust board
The controversial changes to oversight of the park with Miami’s historically Black beach are complete.
This gem in Miami Beach was just named one of the best 5-star hotels in the U.S.
Luxury hotels are as ubiquitous as ocean breezes in Miami Beach. But according to an international travel website, one luxury hotel stands above the rest.
Why Coconut Grove Is Miami’s Hot Neighborhood of the Moment
Miami evokes images of glitz and bacchanalian behavior, with champagne sprayed rather than sipped, but the newest enclave to gain of-the-moment buzz — Coconut Grove — is far less flashy than South Beach, more lush and scenic than Wynwood, and very much in demand. “My friends said, ‘This is the area you’ve got to be in; it’s not all bottle-popping,’ ” recalls L.A. native Phillip Frankland Lee, who just opened an outpost of L.A. and Montecito raw fish mecca Sushi by Scratch in the village.More from The Hollywood ReporterMichael B. Jordan Flips Snazzy Modern L.A. Farmhouse Back Up for Sale for...
AOL Corp
Bonjour, Miami: Giant French bank, one of the world’s largest, setting up shop in Brickell
In addition to being popular global destinations for travelers, Miami and Paris will have something else in common: Both will have BNP Paribas offices after the European Union’s biggest bank opens in Miami later this year. Set to open between October and December, the Paris-based bank’s Miami office will...
Find out where home rents are rising and falling by biggest margins in Miami-Dade
Rents drop annually by 40% in Sunny Isles Beach.
IMG WR standout plans to visit Miami this month: "I feel they're working in the right direction"
Miami is in a good early spot with this IMG WR who could announce a decision sooner rather than later.
Continued Patience with Transfer Portal Will Help Miami
The Transfer Portal can help make Miami a different 2023 team.
AOL Corp
So much for ‘the Arena.’ Miami-Dade County tries again for Miami Heat’s arena name
The Miami Heat’s era in “the Arena” didn’t last long. Two days after announcing the former FTX Arena would be called just “the Arena” for now, Miami-Dade County on Friday announced another temporary name for the county-owned facility. The bayside home of the Heat...
Pérez Castellón latest host to leave Miami’s Radio Mambí after Univision finalizes sale
Univision has finalized its deal to sell the station, a longtime voice for Cuban exiles, to Latino Media Network.
Miami and Palm Beach’s Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater to Joe Jonas, Future, Sylvester Stallone and More
The hurricane of cash that flooded South Florida during the pandemic may have slowed, but the real estate brokers who rule its pimped-out properties say the market is still flying high. Miami-Dade County brokers had a record year in 2021 and already had posted their fourth-best year ever by November 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors. Better still, South Florida had three out of the nation’s top 10 most expensive home sales of 2022. Celebrities who have bought or rented in the area in the last couple years include Sylvester Stallone (who paid $35 million for a Palm...
The new, more contagious omicron subvariant is in Miami-Dade. Here’s what to know
A new, more contagious COVID omicron subvariant is quickly taking hold nationwide and has begun to circulate in Miami-Dade County.
