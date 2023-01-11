Read full article on original website
Top 10 Dog Breeds for First Time Dog Owners
Here are ten dog breeds that may be good for first-time owners:. Labrador Retriever: Labs are known for their friendly, outgoing personalities and are often a good choice for families with children. They are intelligent and easy to train, and are also good at providing emotional support.
natureworldnews.com
Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World
Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...
Expert warns families with children against three dog breeds
We've got some unfortunate news for the dog lovers among you - not all of the dogs out there are good boys and girls. While we're sure the vast majority of them are, sadly there are cases where dogs can pose a danger to people and that risk is especially high when children are around.
Cesar Millan Explains What to Do If Your Dog Gets Too Excited When Guests Come Over
If your dog gets way too excited when someone rings the doorbell, then you’re in luck. Cesar Millan is sharing tips on how to keep your pet calm when guests come over. The dog behaviorist recently sat down for an exclusive interview with PureWow to promote the Halo Collar. Since many dog owners experience more visitors and package deliveries during this time of year, Millan discussed ways to keep your dog calm around guests.
pethelpful.com
Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
smithmountainlake.com
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Casey, husky/border collie mixCasey is estimated to have been born sometime in July 2022. Casey is a sweet boy with lots of things to learn. He is good in a crate and is learning to walk on a leash. Sometimes he just sits taking everything in. Casey looks to be a Siberian husky mix, therefore any potential adoptees must understand the energy level before committing to him. Casey needs a fenced yard to run and play to keep him safe from getting lost. Casey has been microchipped, neutered, tested heartworm negative, and started on vaccinations.
dailypaws.com
Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)
If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
Some Think The Creature This Woman is Feeding is a Baby Nessie
It's simultaneously cute and terrifying.
Be Honest, Have You Ever Scratched Your Glabella In Public?
There you are, minding your own business, not bothering anybody. It might be at work, maybe shopping, maybe in that familiar third pew at church. Everything is fine, no problems here...and then it happens. Your Glabella starts to itch. In fact, it starts to itch like crazy!. Do you scratch...
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs
As pet parents, we all want to give our dogs the best and safest treats we can. For many years, rawhides, rib bones, and similar treats were widely popular for dogs. But in recent years, concerns about these items as potential choking hazards have grown. Some dogs are unable to digest rawhide, and may suffer […] The post Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
pethelpful.com
Great Pyrenees Who Didn't Get a Home for Christmas Is Breaking Hearts
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Over the holidays we saw so many wonderful, heartwarming stories of adoption, and it breaks our heats to think of all the animals in shelters who still need their forever homes. Foster homes do such a wonderful job of filling the gap between caring for an animal that is yet to be adopted before they can go home to their new owners. It can be such a heartbreaking labor of love for those fosters who can't seem to find the right home for their dog or cat.
How to start organizing a messy house
So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!
Pups From Wolf That Mated With Dog to Be Hunted Down and Shot
German law requires that the hybrids must be shot in order to protect the local wolf population.
Detroit News
No one wanted Princess Fiona. Then the balding, potbellied pit bull met a little girl
The animal shelter staff did not believe in giving up, so they told the dog it was time, once again, to show off all that she had to offer: Her chunks of missing fur. Her constant peeing. Her potbelly, grown so protuberant that it nearly grazed the ground everywhere she waddled.
I’m a dog expert, these are the most stupid breeds – bulldogs are about as clever as they are pretty
DOGS are known for their excellent traits including loyalty - but have you ever thought about which breed is the most intelligent?. Dog owners all love their four-legged friends and surely wouldn’t change them for anything. But while they’re often very good at picking up on human emotion, not...
pethelpful.com
Abandoned Dog Whose Owners Didn't Want Her Back Gets Amazing Forever Home
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Bubbles is a gorgeous dog that belongs to TikTok user @RoboKittenz and the way they came to acquire this beautiful furbaby is so heartbreaking! The video explains that Bubbles wandered into their yard as a stray and the kind people who found her posted an ad on Facebook marketplace looking for her owner. Welp, the owner contacted them and said they didn't want her anymore so RoboKittenz decided to give her the home she deserves.
animalfair.com
Longest Living Dogs – In Real Life Years
Most pooch parents want to know how long their furry friend will be around for them to love and cherish. Of course there are no guarantees in this world but there are certain breeds that live longer on average than others. The dog breeds that live the longest are those that are smaller in stature. This is a strange phenomenon that happens in a lot of species. There are contributory factors such as increased wear and tear on the body caused by extra weight and size, to think about. But a European study published by The American Naturalist found that the rapid aging of larger dogs was a huge contributor to their shorter lifespans.
Feline Who 'Hates the Cat Carrier' Photographed Relaxing in Car Seat
"Kitty passed the safety check," wrote one TikTok user, while another said this was "taking cat momming to the next level."
TODAY.com
Animal shelter 'heartbroken' after cat dies from eating 38 hair ties
An animal shelter in South Carolina is warning pet owners to keep an eye on their cats after one of their recent rescues died from eating 38 hair ties. The cat, nicknamed Juliet by shelter workers, was brought in after her owners moved away and abandoned her, along with two other cats, outside the property in mid-November.
