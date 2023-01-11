Read full article on original website
CBS News
Murder suspect arrested in Ventura
A suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Camarillo resident reported missing in July was behind bars on Friday. According to Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Jose Velasquez, 35, was reported missing on July 30, 2022, after "he disappeared under suspicious circumstances." Investigators conducted a number of searches in...
Suspect Arrested for Murder of José Velasquez
Ventura County, CA: The person responsible for the disapearance and murder of 35-year-old José Velasquez has been arrested by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and identified as 37-year-old Rotherie Foster, 37, from Camarillo, according to a VCSO news release on Friday, Jan. 13. Velasquez was reported missing to...
Video captures restaurant owners brutally attacked in Glendale
Security video captured the moment two people were brutally attacked while unloading items into their Glendale restaurant on Friday. The victims say the incident happened around 5:50 p.m. outside of their restaurant on Brand Boulevard. Video shows a male victim standing still as three male suspects approached him in a narrow walkway. Words are exchanged […]
kclu.org
Detectives say they've solved a case of fowl play in Ventura County
It’s a story which has a Ventura County community all aflutter. Someone stole a cockatoo named Julie from a bird sanctuary in Santa Paula. The Umbrella Cockatoo was at the Steckel Park Bird Aviary. It’s a facility that’s been home to exotic birds from around the world, as well as more commonplace types.
kvta.com
Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Missing Camarillo Man
A suspect has been arrested for murder in the case of a Camarillo man who went missing last July and whose remains were found in October in the Santa Monica Mountains. Friday, the authorities announced they had arrested 37-year-old Rotherie Durell Foster, also of Camarillo, in connection with the murder of 35-year-old Jose Antonio Velasquez.
Armed Robbery Suspect Outstanding After Pointing Gun At Victim
An armed robbery suspect remains outstanding Friday afternoon after a man pointed a gun at a woman outside a Canyon Country bank. At about 12:15 p.m. Friday, deputies received a call regarding a woman who had been robbed at gunpoint in a parking lot on the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, per initial radio ...
Family of man shot and killed by LA deputies in Norwalk plead for deputies to be prosecuted
The family of a man who was shot and killed by deputies in 2021 in Norwalk is pleading for the deputies to be prosecuted.
oxnardpd.org
News Release: Shooting Victim (01/13/23)
On January 13, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the Oxnard Police Department communications center received several calls from residents reporting gunshots heard in the 400 block of Gloria Court. Oxnard Police officers responded to the area and located a 22-year-old male Oxnard resident suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
Vigil set for teacher who died after being police used stun gun
A vigil is set Saturday evening in memory of Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matters cofounder Patrisse Cullors, who went into cardiac arrest and died Jan. 3 after Los Angeles police used a stun gun and shackled him following a traffic crash in Venice. It will be held...
kvta.com
Ventura Police In Standoff With Graffiti Vandal And Other Stories
Ventura police were involved in a standoff with a graffiti vandal Friday morning that lasted for more than four hours. It began with a citizen's report of two males "tagging" the wall under the 101 overpass at Victoria Avenue. When officers arrived, one of the suspects fled on foot and...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station
LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
WATCH: Man Wielding Pipe 'Violently Attacks' Drivers On California Freeway
'At some point, he cuts me off, slams the brakes and starts beating on my car.'
kclu.org
Ventura County man gets 11 year state prison sentence for hate crime attack
A Ventura County man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for stabbing another man in what prosecutors say was a hate crime. It happened in May of 2021, at a Ventura convenience store. Ventura Police say Tyler Clark starting using racial slurs towards an African-American man. The victim tried to leave, but Clark stabbed him.
KTLA.com
Thieves rob victim of $560,000 in jewelry off 22 Freeway in Orange County
Detectives with the Garden Grove Police Department are investigating after $560,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a person’s car in broad daylight off the 22 Freeway Thursday. Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 12:41 p.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Trask Avenue, according...
KTLA.com
$20,000 reward offered in murder of 19-year-old woman in Los Angeles
Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in South Los Angeles. The shooting, according to an LASD news release, occurred on Nov. 22, 2020, at around 7:45 p.m.,...
Young Woman Killed During Los Angeles Street Takeover
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver…. Street takeovers are stupid and dangerous, something we’ve been warning about for some time. Sadly, a lot of kids go to them thinking they’re just harmless fun, but for one young woman in Los Angeles attending one of these illegal events proved to be fatal. What’s worse, the whole thing happened on Christmas Day.
Floating Body Found in Long Beach, Investigation Underway
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: An investigation is underway after a man was found dead, floating in Rainbow Harbor within Shoreline Village Saturday morning, Jan. 14, in the city of Long Beach. Long Beach Fire Department lifeguards and Long Beach police officers responded to the area of the 400...
Bakersfield Now
2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
Wounded driver arrives at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City after report of shooting on 10 Fwy
Emergency responders were dispatched to Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City after a man who said he had been shot while driving on the 10 Freeway drove to the studio lot.
Missing Man Found In Santa Clarita, Arrested For Domestic Violence
A Santa Clarita man who had been missing since New Year’s Eve was found safe Tuesday, when he was arrested after an argument with his girlfriend. At approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday, Patrick James Yates, 29, was arrested after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend during an argument, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa ...
