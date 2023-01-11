ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

CBS News

Murder suspect arrested in Ventura

A suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Camarillo resident reported missing in July was behind bars on Friday. According to Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Jose Velasquez, 35, was reported missing on July 30, 2022, after "he disappeared under suspicious circumstances." Investigators conducted a number of searches in...
CAMARILLO, CA
Key News Network

Suspect Arrested for Murder of José Velasquez

Ventura County, CA: The person responsible for the disapearance and murder of 35-year-old José Velasquez has been arrested by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and identified as 37-year-old Rotherie Foster, 37, from Camarillo, according to a VCSO news release on Friday, Jan. 13. Velasquez was reported missing to...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Video captures restaurant owners brutally attacked in Glendale

Security video captured the moment two people were brutally attacked while unloading items into their Glendale restaurant on Friday. The victims say the incident happened around 5:50 p.m. outside of their restaurant on Brand Boulevard. Video shows a male victim standing still as three male suspects approached him in a narrow walkway. Words are exchanged […]
GLENDALE, CA
kclu.org

Detectives say they've solved a case of fowl play in Ventura County

It’s a story which has a Ventura County community all aflutter. Someone stole a cockatoo named Julie from a bird sanctuary in Santa Paula. The Umbrella Cockatoo was at the Steckel Park Bird Aviary. It’s a facility that’s been home to exotic birds from around the world, as well as more commonplace types.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Missing Camarillo Man

A suspect has been arrested for murder in the case of a Camarillo man who went missing last July and whose remains were found in October in the Santa Monica Mountains. Friday, the authorities announced they had arrested 37-year-old Rotherie Durell Foster, also of Camarillo, in connection with the murder of 35-year-old Jose Antonio Velasquez.
CAMARILLO, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release: Shooting Victim (01/13/23)

On January 13, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the Oxnard Police Department communications center received several calls from residents reporting gunshots heard in the 400 block of Gloria Court. Oxnard Police officers responded to the area and located a 22-year-old male Oxnard resident suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
kvta.com

Ventura Police In Standoff With Graffiti Vandal And Other Stories

Ventura police were involved in a standoff with a graffiti vandal Friday morning that lasted for more than four hours. It began with a citizen's report of two males "tagging" the wall under the 101 overpass at Victoria Avenue. When officers arrived, one of the suspects fled on foot and...
VENTURA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station

LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

$20,000 reward offered in murder of 19-year-old woman in Los Angeles

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in South Los Angeles. The shooting, according to an LASD news release, occurred on Nov. 22, 2020, at around 7:45 p.m.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motorious

Young Woman Killed During Los Angeles Street Takeover

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver…. Street takeovers are stupid and dangerous, something we’ve been warning about for some time. Sadly, a lot of kids go to them thinking they’re just harmless fun, but for one young woman in Los Angeles attending one of these illegal events proved to be fatal. What’s worse, the whole thing happened on Christmas Day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
TEHACHAPI, CA

