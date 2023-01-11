ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Unfiltered: Georgia's rout of TCU extends ugly streak of CFP blowouts

By Chase Goodbread, The Tuscaloosa News
Welcome to SEC Unfiltered, the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. Today, Tuscaloosa News sports columnist Chase Goodbread takes over:

Is three close games among the top four teams in college football really too much to ask?

The College Football Playoff has been at this for nine years now, and somehow, we keep getting blowouts. This year, for the first time, the semifinals were both tightly contested thrillers. TCU slipped past Michigan 51-45 while Georgia nipped Ohio State 42-41, only to set up Georgia's 65-7 dismantling of TCU in the title game. Much of America undoubtedly turned their TV sets off at halftime, by which time the Bulldogs had made the outcome an afterthought at 38-7.

Indeed, at least one blowout has befallen the CFP in every year of its existence , and too often, we've been subjected to two of them. The largest margin of victory per year in CFP action is as follows: 2015 (39), 2016 (38), 2017 (31), 2018 (18), 2019 (28), 2020 (35), 2021 (28), 2022 (23), 2023 (58).

I hold the CFP selection committee relatively blameless here. It is generally on the mark when it comes to selecting the four best resumēs for semifinal action, and there is rarely anything to complain about with how the four are seeded. More often, the problem is that regardless of seeding, the fourth-best team in the field simply isn't on the same level with the best. That was certainly the case this year; had the Horned Frogs played Georgia 10 times, they would've lost them all.

That foretells some non-competitive action when the CFP expands to a 12-team field beginning in 2024. If the fourth-best team has trouble holding its own, what's going to happen to the No. 12 team? Fortunately for the 12-seed, it will be dealing with a No. 5-seed, rather than the No. 1, in first-round action. But the lopsided nature of playoff results to date certainly isn't going to wane when the size of the field triples.

Meanwhile, the four-team format is going into its final year.

One more year to finally deliver three nail-biters.

Reach Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: SEC Unfiltered: Georgia's rout of TCU extends ugly streak of CFP blowouts

