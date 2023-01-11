ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Firefighters urge caution during red flag warnings in Lubbock

By Claudia Puente
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service placed Lubbock under a high wind and red flag warning on Wednesday due to the dry windy conditions.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, since the beginning of the year, state and local firefighters have responded to 27 wildfires, burning 97 acres across the state, urging extra caution on days like today.

“Usually, we do see wildland fires or grass fires with the high winds that we’re experiencing today and the elevated temperatures above normal, and our RH is low, so that does support rapid fire development,” said Kevin Henricks, Assistant Fire Chief at the West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department.

The South Plains experienced wind gusts up to 65 mph, leaving local fire departments to take extra precautions.

“Today, we have guys that are on standby that are able to respond and ready to respond. All of our trucks are in top shape, we’ve already checked and double checked all that,” said Henricks.

Urging residents to practice safety ahead of red flag days.

“We just want everybody to be extremely careful. Absolutely no outdoor burning. If you’re pulling a trailer, make sure your chains aren’t dragging, don’t throw cigarette butts out, you know, that kind of stuff. Just use common sense. And of course, if you see a fire or see smoke, report it immediately,” said Henrick.

The red flag warning is in place until 8:00 p.m. today.

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

