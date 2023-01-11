ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Man ships 35 kilos of cocaine to Harrisburg area

By Nico Rossi
WKBN
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to time in prison for shipping and trafficking cocaine in the Harrisburg area.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District Of Pennsylvania, Ricardo Soto-Delgado, 48, of Harrisburg, Dauphin County was sentenced on December 15, 2022, to 18 years in prison for trafficking cocaine.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam says Soto-Delgado pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to have several kilograms of cocaine shipped to Harrisburg through the United States Postal Service.

Karam says between April 2018 and November 2019, Soto-Delgado had around 35 kg of cocaine shipped from Puerto Rico to different addresses in Cumberland and Dauphin counties.

Postal inspectors uncovered the drug trafficking operation after they intercepted the packages destined for the addresses, Karam added.

Officials say, his codefendant, Becky Cro, pleaded guilty to helping Soto-Delgado, and was sentenced to six months in prison.

WKBN

