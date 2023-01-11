OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows that sales of tobacco products have declined sharply over the past two decades. “In 2022, there were just under 193 million packs of cigarettes that were legally sold in Wisconsin," said Ari Brown, a Wisconsin Policy Forum researcher. "That is a more than 50% decline from the just under 420 million that was purchased in 2001.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO