NBC26
Green Bay Police searching for suspect in stabbing that injured teen
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in a stabbing that injured a 17-year-old. The Green Bay Police Department is searching for 21-year-old Angel Guerrero of Green Bay. Police said he is the suspect in a reported stabbing that caused non-life-threatening injuries to a 17-year-old Green Bay male following an alleged argument.
NBC26
Study shows tobacco sales declining sharply
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows that sales of tobacco products have declined sharply over the past two decades. “In 2022, there were just under 193 million packs of cigarettes that were legally sold in Wisconsin," said Ari Brown, a Wisconsin Policy Forum researcher. "That is a more than 50% decline from the just under 420 million that was purchased in 2001.”
NBC26
Brown County honors Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy as work continues
GREEN BAY — As the 60th anniversary of the famous "I Have a Dream" speech approaches, hundreds gathered at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and look forward to the fulfillment of his dream. The Brown County MLK Committee put on the event,...
NBC26
Former AMS building in Howard will become luxury apartments
HOWARD — The former home to UnitedHealth is getting a new purpose. The building, located at 3100 AMS Boulevard in Howard, was purchased for $4.5 million by T. Wall Enterprises. President and CEO Terrence Wall said he plans to convert the building into upscale apartments. "This fit the bill....
NBC26
St. Norbert Green Knights women's basketball dominates Rockford University
DE PERE — The (12-3,8-0) St. Norbert Green Knights women's basketball team remains perfect in conference play with a dominant win over Rockford University. Green Knights sophomore guard Emma Morrisey finished with a team-high 14 points and senior Olivia DeCleene finished with a double-double (10 points and 12 assists).
NBC26
Notre Dame girls win 12th straight, De Pere boys remain undefeated
In a Fox River Classic conference battle, the De Pere Redbirds boys basketball team (12-0, 9-0) steamrolled Sheboygan North (9-3,4-3) by a score of 75-44 to remain undefeated on the season. Junior big-man Will Hornseth had a team-high 19 points and had 5 rebounds for De Pere and teammate, senior...
