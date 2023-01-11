ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

NBC26

Green Bay Police searching for suspect in stabbing that injured teen

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in a stabbing that injured a 17-year-old. The Green Bay Police Department is searching for 21-year-old Angel Guerrero of Green Bay. Police said he is the suspect in a reported stabbing that caused non-life-threatening injuries to a 17-year-old Green Bay male following an alleged argument.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

Study shows tobacco sales declining sharply

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows that sales of tobacco products have declined sharply over the past two decades. “In 2022, there were just under 193 million packs of cigarettes that were legally sold in Wisconsin," said Ari Brown, a Wisconsin Policy Forum researcher. "That is a more than 50% decline from the just under 420 million that was purchased in 2001.”
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC26

Former AMS building in Howard will become luxury apartments

HOWARD — The former home to UnitedHealth is getting a new purpose. The building, located at 3100 AMS Boulevard in Howard, was purchased for $4.5 million by T. Wall Enterprises. President and CEO Terrence Wall said he plans to convert the building into upscale apartments. "This fit the bill....
HOWARD, WI
NBC26

St. Norbert Green Knights women's basketball dominates Rockford University

DE PERE — The (12-3,8-0) St. Norbert Green Knights women's basketball team remains perfect in conference play with a dominant win over Rockford University. Green Knights sophomore guard Emma Morrisey finished with a team-high 14 points and senior Olivia DeCleene finished with a double-double (10 points and 12 assists).
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC26

Notre Dame girls win 12th straight, De Pere boys remain undefeated

In a Fox River Classic conference battle, the De Pere Redbirds boys basketball team (12-0, 9-0) steamrolled Sheboygan North (9-3,4-3) by a score of 75-44 to remain undefeated on the season. Junior big-man Will Hornseth had a team-high 19 points and had 5 rebounds for De Pere and teammate, senior...
DE PERE, WI

