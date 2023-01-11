ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

Police: 1 dead after shooting outside a south Columbus McDonalds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is dead following a shooting outside of a McDonald's in south Columbus Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of South High Street just before 9:20 a.m. following reports of a shooting. One victim was...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Madison County – Drive-By Easter Shooting Murderer Convicted

Madison – A trial for murder has convicted a man who killed on Easter Sunday. On April 17, 2022, at approximately 8:45 a.m. the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Village of South Solon on the report of shots being fired from a vehicle. As deputies were en route, information was learned that a vehicle had pulled into the Jefferson Township Fire Department in Fayette County with a victim who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. Despite administering life-saving techniques the victim was pronounced deceased by the Fayette County Coroner. It was determined that the shooting occurred in the Village of South Solon.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two men, ages 20 and 26, suffering...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.

Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Woman killed, 2 juveniles injured in South Linden crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed and three other people were injured in a crash in the South Linden neighborhood Friday morning. Just before 12:40 a.m., the Columbus Division of Police said a woman was driving north on Cleveland Avenue toward East 17th Avenue in a 2013 Ford F-150. At the same time, a man and a woman were heading south on Cleveland Avenue in a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville Police Nab Possible Trafficking Suspect During Stop

Nelsonville – Police had a local bust on Friday morning that took drugs and a trafficker off the streets of Nelsonville. Accoridng to a social media post, this morning Officer Tippie performed a traffic stop on Poplar Street on a vehicle for a registration violation. During his investigation, he found that the operator was a suspended driver and the vehicle registration was expired and fictitious. Due to the vehicle not being able to be legally operated on the roadway, a wrecker was called and an administrative inventory was performed.
NELSONVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Puppy stolen from Grove City home during armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A family is without their furry best friend after she was stolen at gunpoint early Friday morning. "When you’re defenseless like that and somebody’s holding you at gunpoint it’s scary," said a man who wants to remain anonymous for his safety. "He had a laser sight on his pistol, and I could see it waving back and forth between the ground and my head."
GROVE CITY, OH
sciotopost.com

Murdered in Chillicothe, Police Release Details on Shooting

Chillicote – On January 10, 2023 around 1:02pm Officers were dispatched to 30 N. Plaza Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a shooting victim that Chillicothe Fire Department EMS treated and transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. The victim later was pronounced deceased.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 seriously injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in south Columbus Thursday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street at 1:30 p.m. Police say one person, who is described as being male, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person injured in crash along E. Main Street in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of East Main Street and the McDonald’s on the east side of Chillicothe for an accident with injuries. According to reports, one person was injured in the crash. The individual, dispatchers said, was suffering from a possible head injury. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police search for gunman after Morse Road accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help locating a man accused of shooting another man after getting into an accident in north-central Columbus. Police said that on Oct. 1, 2022, an auto accident resulted in a shooting at the intersection of Morse Road and Kingshill Drive in the Woodward Park neighborhood, near Interstate […]
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

One Man Dead in Brown County SR 32 Crash

A Thursday night crash in Brown County left one man dead. The highway patrol reports that 61-year-old Claude Wright was driving on Steinman Road at around 5:30pm and failed to stop at a stop sign near State Route 32. Wright's vehicle was hit by a crossing Prius. He died at...
BROWN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy