Regina Hall Loses It Laughing Over Golden Globes Teleprompter Script

By Elyse Wanshel
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WN8LA_0kBUVf5a00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T29MC_0kBUVf5a00 Regina Hall at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Tuesday.

Regina Hall ’s losing fight with a teleprompter is everyone’s win.

The “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” star proved that she’s an underappreciated comedic talent during the 2023 Golden Globes Tuesday night while she accepted Kevin Costner ’s Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series award for “Yellowstone.”

Costner could not make the ceremony in Los Angeles due to the dangerous and fatal floods in California , and had to shelter in place in Santa Barbara.

So Hall filled in for him, but had a really hard time with the performative sincerity the script on the teleprompter demanded of her.

“Kevin Costner, he so much wanted to be—” Hall began reading from the teleprompter with a straight face before bursting out laughing.

“I always like how they write this: ‘He so much ... ’” Hall said, referring to the script and the tone she was expected to take. “No, I’m sure he did.”

The “Master” star then attempted to read the teleprompter again.

“He so much wanted to be here,” Hall recited, trying to take the script seriously.

“But because of the — it’s been raining — unprecedented weather and flooding … he has to shelter in place in California. … Jesus!” Hall said, slapping her forehead with realization that she should have taken a less silly tone.

But due to her gaff, Hall lost it.

“Now, this is a sad story right now. He’s stuck in Santa Barbara — let’s pray, everyone!” Hall blurted out jokingly.

Then realizing that she just poked fun at Costner and the situation in California, she quickly said: “No, that’s awful.”

Completely flustered, Hall began to stammer and giggle as she tried to regain her composure.

“No, no, no, this is true — everyone, we do, we pray and we hope that everyone affected by these storms remains safe. And I’m going to accept that award, right there, on your behalf, Kevin.”

Seventeen people in California have died due to the persistent raining and flooding over the past two weeks, NBC News reported. Many of the deaths are due to trees falling on people, or drivers being overwhelmed by floodwaters.

The situation is no laughing matter — but Hall’s decision to mock the teleprompter’s shlocky script and realizing as she read it that she made the wrong call, certainly is.

