Pitchfork

Jeff Beck, Grammy-Winning Guitarist, Dies at 78

The Grammy-winning rock guitarist Jeff Beck has died, his family announced. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” the family shared in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck was 78 years old. Geoffrey Beck was...
KION News Channel 5/46

Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player’s guitar player, has died. He was 78. Beck died Tuesday after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,” his representatives said in a statement released Wednesday. The post Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78 appeared first on KION546.
DoYouRemember?

Just In: Guitar Legend Jeff Beck Dies At 78

Jeff Beck, a legendary guitarist in the rock and roll world, has died. He had been fighting bacterial meningitis. It has been reported that legendary guitarist Jeff Beck has died at the age of 78. Beck’s family confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing.”
Popculture

Jeff Beck Cause of Death Confirmed by His Representative

Legendary musician Jeff Beck passed away on Tuesday due to complications from bacterial meningitis, according to his family. A rep for Beck issued a statement to the press on Wednesday confirming his death and requesting privacy at this time. Beck was 78 years old. "On behalf of his family, it...
TheWrap

Jeff Beck, Rock Hero to the Guitar Gods, Dies at 78

Jeff Beck, the British guitarist whose wholly unique and inventive soloing methods would shape the playing of all the rock guitar greats who came after him, has died, according to a Wednesday statement from his representatives. He was 78. Beck died after recently contracting bacterial meningitis, his family said by...
American Songwriter

Jeff Beck Dies at 78

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck died at the age of 78. “It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” a statement from his rep confirms. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”
NEVADA STATE
BBC

Watch: Jeff Beck on the BBC in 1974

Jeff Beck, one of the most influential rock guitarists of all time, has died at the age of 78. The British musician rose to fame as part of the Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton, before forming the Jeff Beck group with Rod Stewart. Watch Beck perform on the BBC...

