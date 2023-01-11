ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

MissyDawn
3d ago

Why was he not held? Of course he was going to go right back to stealing cars and committing crimes. With as many cars as the trio has stolen, in addition to the gun store robbery, and repeated arrests where he was armed, he is a DANGER to the community! Lock him up!

Cleveland.com

Police recover stolen truck and investigate assault at retirement home: Chagrin Falls police blotter

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Assault, Hamlet Hills Drive:. Charges are pending a police investigation into a 4:53 p.m. Jan. 5 incident. Police responded to the scene where a man aggressively threw an elderly female to the ground resulting in her being transported to the hospital with injuries. The man was also transported to the hospital after EMS checked him.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Suspect arrested in store robbery: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Madison Avenue. Officers at 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 2 responded to a report of a robbery at Westside Skates on Madison Avenue, according to a Lakewood police event report. A man threatened an employee with a knife and took shoes from the store, according to the report. Officers found a man matching the suspect’s description on Brown Road near Athens. The suspect was charged with aggravated robbery, according to the police.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Driver looks for keys after boyfriend tosses them out car window: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer at 3 a.m. Jan. 8 found a stopped van with no headlights in the center southbound through lane. A woman was standing on the tree lawn shining a light on the ground. He positioned his cruiser behind the out-of-state van and turned on the cruiser’s emergency lights. He asked the woman what she was doing. She said she was looking for her car keys. The officer asked her how the car keys ended up on the side of the roadway. She said she and her boyfriend got into an argument. The boyfriend took the keys out of the ignition and tossed them out the window. The officer noted a strong odor of alcohol on her. She said she drank four hard seltzers on an empty stomach and felt “buzzed.” The two searched the area for the keys and found them hanging from a tree. She did not complain about any pain while moving or walking. The officer spoke with the couple who said their argument was only verbal, not physical. They said they would be fine if they were left together. The woman told the officer, after he asked her, that she may be unable to properly perform field sobriety tests because she fell a few days ago. She did take a roadside breath test that measured .165, twice the legal limit. The officer said he would continue to test her. She did not perform them well and was arrested for drunken driving. Her car was towed. Her boyfriend got a courtesy ride to his motel. She measured a .126 chemical breath test at the station. She was later taken to the same motel and released.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Drunk man walking dog arrested for pointing weapon at neighbor: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Lancashire Road. At 7:10 p.m. Jan. 7, police were called to Lancashire Road on a report of a man with a gun waving the weapon and pointing it at others. Police found the man and discovered that he had a pellet gun. A male resident of the street said the man with the gun was walking his dog when he pointed the gun at him.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
CBS News

3 dead, 2 others shot in Cleveland home; suspect in custody

Police say three people were killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting Friday evening at a Cleveland home, and a male suspect related to the victims is in custody. Police Chief Wayne Drummond said it appeared to be an isolated domestic incident in the Brooklyn Centre neighborhood...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Thieves take catalytic converter: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Jan. 2 at 7:45 p.m. an officer stopped the driver of a 2010 Mazda because the car registration expired in September 2020. The driver, a 43-year-old Cleveland resident, was cited and the car impounded. Theft, Center Ridge Road. On Jan. 3 at 4 p.m. a resident reported that the...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland.com

Man robbed at gunpoint in Brookgate parking lot; fire breaks out at Harley shop: Brook Park police blotter

BROOK PARK, Ohio – Armed robbery: Smith Road. An 18-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint at about 5 p.m. Dec. 29 outside Roses discount store, 5837 Smith. The man said he met a male named “Racks” on Instagram. He inquired about a pair of Nike Air Jordon shoes Racks was selling. The two scheduled a meeting in the parking lot of Brookgate Shopping Center, near Roses, where Racks would sell the shoes to the man for $350.
BROOK PARK, OH
