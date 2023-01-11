Read full article on original website
MissyDawn
3d ago
Why was he not held? Of course he was going to go right back to stealing cars and committing crimes. With as many cars as the trio has stolen, in addition to the gun store robbery, and repeated arrests where he was armed, he is a DANGER to the community! Lock him up!
11
cleveland19.com
Cleveland teen facing federal charges for smash and grab at Bath Township gun shop
BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teenager is behind bars, he’s accused of being part of a trio that crashed a stolen car into a Bath Township gun shop back in November. On Wednesday authorities arrested 19-year-old Zaveeyon Teasley for the brazen break-in and now we’re learning how...
Police recover stolen truck and investigate assault at retirement home: Chagrin Falls police blotter
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Assault, Hamlet Hills Drive:. Charges are pending a police investigation into a 4:53 p.m. Jan. 5 incident. Police responded to the scene where a man aggressively threw an elderly female to the ground resulting in her being transported to the hospital with injuries. The man was also transported to the hospital after EMS checked him.
OVI suspect passed out behind the wheel: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: Columbia Road. An officer at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 5 spotted a man passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle while stopped at a green light at Columbia Road at Detroit Road. The driver’s foot was on the brake. The officers knocked on the...
Suspect arrested in store robbery: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Madison Avenue. Officers at 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 2 responded to a report of a robbery at Westside Skates on Madison Avenue, according to a Lakewood police event report. A man threatened an employee with a knife and took shoes from the store, according to the report. Officers found a man matching the suspect’s description on Brown Road near Athens. The suspect was charged with aggravated robbery, according to the police.
Mack Court shooting: Victims identified; charges expected soon
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that a 41-year-old Cleveland man is now being held in the Cuyahoga County jail and under investigation for the Friday shooting that killed three people and seriously injured two others at a home along Mack Court.
33-year-old Cleveland man charged in connection to death of Anastasia Hamilton
CLEVELAND — A 33-year-old man has been charged by the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection to the death of Anastasia Hamilton. Kenneth Banville of Cleveland was indicted on Jan. 3 on the following charges:. One count of involuntary manslaughter. One count of gross abuse of a...
The child on board was not a stowaway from the trampoline park: Orange Police Blotter
Driving in marked lanes, drunk driving, endangering a child: Miles Road. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Man fired multiple rounds at driver in neighborhood: Police
Police in Akron are searching for a suspect who opened fire in a neighborhood at another driver.
Driver looks for keys after boyfriend tosses them out car window: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer at 3 a.m. Jan. 8 found a stopped van with no headlights in the center southbound through lane. A woman was standing on the tree lawn shining a light on the ground. He positioned his cruiser behind the out-of-state van and turned on the cruiser’s emergency lights. He asked the woman what she was doing. She said she was looking for her car keys. The officer asked her how the car keys ended up on the side of the roadway. She said she and her boyfriend got into an argument. The boyfriend took the keys out of the ignition and tossed them out the window. The officer noted a strong odor of alcohol on her. She said she drank four hard seltzers on an empty stomach and felt “buzzed.” The two searched the area for the keys and found them hanging from a tree. She did not complain about any pain while moving or walking. The officer spoke with the couple who said their argument was only verbal, not physical. They said they would be fine if they were left together. The woman told the officer, after he asked her, that she may be unable to properly perform field sobriety tests because she fell a few days ago. She did take a roadside breath test that measured .165, twice the legal limit. The officer said he would continue to test her. She did not perform them well and was arrested for drunken driving. Her car was towed. Her boyfriend got a courtesy ride to his motel. She measured a .126 chemical breath test at the station. She was later taken to the same motel and released.
cleveland19.com
Suspect punches owner of car he tried to steal in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who punched the owner of the car he was trying to steal is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the suspect tried to steal the car outside China Town Restaurant at 3718 Pearl Rd. at 1:21...
Drunk man walking dog arrested for pointing weapon at neighbor: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Lancashire Road. At 7:10 p.m. Jan. 7, police were called to Lancashire Road on a report of a man with a gun waving the weapon and pointing it at others. Police found the man and discovered that he had a pellet gun. A male resident of the street said the man with the gun was walking his dog when he pointed the gun at him.
How investigators tracked down suspects in smash-and-grab robbery at local gun shop
A Cleveland teen is in federal custody, accused of being one of three people responsible for a daring smash and grab robbery at a local gun shop in November.
3 dead, 2 others shot in Cleveland home; suspect in custody
Police say three people were killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting Friday evening at a Cleveland home, and a male suspect related to the victims is in custody. Police Chief Wayne Drummond said it appeared to be an isolated domestic incident in the Brooklyn Centre neighborhood...
cleveland.com
Thieves take catalytic converter: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Jan. 2 at 7:45 p.m. an officer stopped the driver of a 2010 Mazda because the car registration expired in September 2020. The driver, a 43-year-old Cleveland resident, was cited and the car impounded. Theft, Center Ridge Road. On Jan. 3 at 4 p.m. a resident reported that the...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man killed outside house party in Buckyeye-Woodhill neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 24-year-old man was killed Friday morning after being shot outside a house party in the Buckyeye-Woodhill neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Daquan Dix, of Cleveland. According to police, the shooting took place around 1:20 a.m. outside...
Cleveland man missing from care facility found: update
The Parma Police Department for Cuyahoga County has issued a missing adult alert for a Cleveland man.
Man robbed at gunpoint in Brookgate parking lot; fire breaks out at Harley shop: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Armed robbery: Smith Road. An 18-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint at about 5 p.m. Dec. 29 outside Roses discount store, 5837 Smith. The man said he met a male named “Racks” on Instagram. He inquired about a pair of Nike Air Jordon shoes Racks was selling. The two scheduled a meeting in the parking lot of Brookgate Shopping Center, near Roses, where Racks would sell the shoes to the man for $350.
Fresh charges brought against three suspects in two older Cleveland murder cases
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two Cleveland men have been charged with aggravated murder in a killing that occurred last spring, while a third man was accused in the slaying of a teenager in 2020. Roger Finklea, 45, and Frederick Judge, 19, were charged Monday in Cleveland Municipal Court with carrying...
Cleveland prosecutor under fire after charging 2 officers for assault
Spiteful, petty and punitive. Three words hurled at Cleveland’s city prosecutor after charging two officers with assaulting people in handcuffs.
Police: Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen, found in ditch
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's truck was one of multiple vehicles reportedly stolen from a luxury car dealership early Saturday morning.
