Pat Sajak has been a familiar face on the Wheel of Fortune game show since he first became host in 1981. Letter-turner Vanna White joined the show about a year after Sajak. After 40 years, many Wheel of Fortune fans speculate who will take over for Sajak and White if they ever decide to retire. And Sajak’s daughter, Maggie, is at the top of the list of people viewers think may one day fill her dad’s shoes. How much does Maggie make on Wheel of Fortune? Keep reading to find out!

ALABAMA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO