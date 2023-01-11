Read full article on original website
Wuzafuz
2d ago
Jeopardy surprises me after the hatchet job their producers did on it after Alex Trebecs death. If Pat & Vanna decide to retire that will be the death knell for Wheel.
Maggie Sajak's Net Worth Isn't Just Tied to 'Wheel of Fortune'
Pat Sajak has been a familiar face on the Wheel of Fortune game show since he first became host in 1981. Letter-turner Vanna White joined the show about a year after Sajak. After 40 years, many Wheel of Fortune fans speculate who will take over for Sajak and White if they ever decide to retire. And Sajak’s daughter, Maggie, is at the top of the list of people viewers think may one day fill her dad’s shoes. How much does Maggie make on Wheel of Fortune? Keep reading to find out!
TVLine Items: Wheel and Jeopardy! Renewed, Watchful Eye Trailer and More
Two syndicated game show mainstays will be staying on the airwaves: Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! have been renewed for five years, taking both shows through the 2027-2028 season on ABC stations, our sister site Deadline reports. The renewals will bring Wheel of Fortune to Season 45, while Jeopardy! will reach Season 44. On a semi-related note, ABC on Wednesday renewed its Fun & Games primetime lineup of Celebrity Family Feud (for Season 9), Press Your Luck (Season 5) and Claim to Fame (Season 2). Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Harry: The Interview, a one-hour special featuring the Duke of...
Jeopardy! Masters Spinoff Picked Up at ABC — Which Champs Made the Cut?
Jeopardy! is officially taking “Tournament of Champions” to the next level. ABC on Wednesday announced that it has picked up Jeopardy! Masters, a Ken Jennings-hosted primetime spinoff that will find the six highest-ranked, current Jeopardy! contestants facing off in a Champions League style event. The six MVPs vying for the title of Jeopardy! Masters Champion will be Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Amy Schneider. It was last September that Jeopardy! exec producer Michael Davies first floated the idea of doing a pro-level offshoot. “What we really need to develop is the pro-level version of the game,” Davies...
‘Jeopardy!’ Producers Change Show’s “Weird” Scheduling Following Reddit Complaints
No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. Jeopardy! producers Michael Davies and Sarah Whitcomb Foss continue to drop major news on their Inside Jeopardy! podcast. This week, the two revealed that the long-running game show is taking on a new schedule for future broadcasts.
msn.com
‘Jeopardy!’ producers reveal new plans for the show’s upcoming season
“Jeopardy!” producers are listening to their fans and making some changes. During a recent episode of the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast, producers Michael Davies and Sarah Foss discussed their New Year’s resolutions regarding the show, as well as the mistakes they made this past season and how they think they can improve the show. One thing Davies noted was that the post-season episodes “really worked” but can be done in a better way.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans outraged over Pat Sajak’s comment about daughter Maggie: 'Nepotism at its best'
"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is facing criticism from fans after he commented on his daughter Maggie's "good" hosting skills, and viewers are accusing him of nepotism.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Popculture
'Today': Al Roker's Replacement Revealed
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist at WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., filled in for Al Roker on The Today Show Tuesday morning. Theodore is the meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has stopped by CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
What Happened to Kelly Ripa? Host’s Absence From ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Explained
So many viewers tune in to Live With Kelly and Ryan to get their daily dose of dynamic hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. In January 2023, Kelly missed several episodes of the series and was very vocal about the reason behind her absence. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the beloved TV host.
Popculture
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Wheel of Fortune contestant shocks fans after guessing ‘easy’ puzzle wrong in embarrassing on-air moment
WHEEL of Fortune fans have been left in shock after a contestant guessed an "easy" puzzle wrong. The embarrassing on-air moment came as there were only a few letters left in the puzzle. About halfway through the December 16 episode of Wheel of Fortune, the category "Food & Drink" was...
housebeautiful.com
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies On Anniversary Of Character's Departure
"As The World Turns" star Rita Walter has died at the age of 71, according to Soaps.com. Walter died on Christmas day, which was also the 41st anniversary of her departure from the famed soap opera.
Popculture
'Today' Show Anchors Announce Longtime Member's Exit on the Air
The Today show is getting a behind-the-scenes change soon, with a longtime show member set to exit the NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far from Studio 1A.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Steamy Post
For all of you American Pickers fans out there, then you know that Danielle Colby is part of the big show on the History Channel. She’s one of the hosts along with Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie. Well, Danielle wasn’t talking about the show in her recent post on Instagram. In fact, she was getting down to some bare facts.
Popculture
'Good Morning America' Stars Mourn Death of ABC Colleague
This Week executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staffers on Christmas Eve. Tejera was 37. The ABC News family, including those on Good Morning America, was shocked by the news, and World News Tonight anchor Rachel Scott delivered a tribute during Saturday's broadcast.
soapoperanetwork.com
First Look at Erika Slezak’s Return to ‘Blue Bloods’ (Exclusive Photos)
Best known for her portrayal as Victoria Lord Buchanan on “One Life to Live,” Erika Slezak is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in the Friday, January 6 episode of “Blue Bloods,” entitled “Nothing Sacred.” With fans planning their primetime viewing schedule around her appearance, Soap Opera Network has your first look at her next appearance on the hit drama series.
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik opens up about suffering from debilitating mental disorder in new video
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik has opened up about suffering from a debilitating mental disorder in a new video. The video was taken from the Big Bang Theory star's Bialik Breakdown podcast and shared on Instagram Monday. The show has a tagline of "a podcast breaking down mental health so you...
