Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League
Predicting the Man Utd lineup Erik ten Hag could pick for the Premier League clash with Man City.
Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds: Player ratings as wasteful Whites punished
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Aston Villa & Leeds.
Marcus Rashford suffers injury in Manchester derby
Marcus Rashford got injured in Manchester United's derby clash with Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola reveals doubts over Erling Haaland's role in Man City system
Pep Guardiola admits to having concerns about Erling Haaland's role in Man City's system.
Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Bees climb to 8th in Premier League table
Brentford's remarkable second Premier League season continued with a routine 2-0 win at home to Bournemouth on Saturday evening.
Messi vs Ronaldo: Who was won more Best FIFA Football Awards?
The FIFA Best Awards are coming up very soon, so here is who's in the running and who out of Ronaldo and Messi has won it the most in the past.
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: Player ratings as Red Devils earn comeback derby win
Match report and player ratings from Manchester United's Premier League meeting with Manchester City
Kyle Walker-Peters: Premier League giants interested in Southampton full-back
Several Premier League sides have registered an interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters from Southampton, sources have told 90min.
Rio Ferdinand names the striker he wants Man Utd to sign this summer
Former Manchester United defender and BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand has revealed who he'd like to see his old club sign in the summer transfer window.
Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool's loss at Brighton is the worst of his career
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his concern for the club's current state after losing 3-0 to Brighton on Saturday.
Jordan Henderson makes worrying admission over Liverpool's season
Jordan Henderson admits something hasn't felt right at Liverpool this season.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd reignite Timber interest; Liverpool ready Neves bid
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jurrien Timber, Ruben Neves, Franck Kessie, Naby Keita & more.
Premier League & Championship clubs eye Old Firm target Cho Gue-sung
Choe Gue-sung has been offered to multiple clubs in the Premier League & Championship after already catching the eye of Celtic & Rangers.
Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Player ratings as Hammers go joint-bottom
West Ham are only being kept off the foot of the Premier League table on goal difference after losing 1-0 to relegation rivals Wolves.
Man Utd youngster Grace Clinton joins Bristol City on loan
Man Utd midifelder Grace Clinton heads out on loan in search of first-team football.
Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham decision on Lucas Moura contract
Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham will not be offering a new contract to Lucas Moura.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted lineup for their Premier League clash with Brighton at the Amex Stadium.
Leeds Owner Investigating Wolves' Link to Agent Jorge Mendes in Hopes of Replicating Success
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has written to the FA, EFL and Premier League to seek clarity regarding Wolves' link to football agent Jorge Mendes.
Everton directors warned to stay away from Southampton game over 'safety threat'
Everton's directors will not attend the Southampton game because of a safety threat.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Chelsea vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0