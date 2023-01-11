ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temecula, CA

Dave’s Hot Chicken Sets Opening Date In Temecula

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 3 days ago

Dave’s Hot Chicken will open their latest restaurant at Vail Ranch Center in Temecula later this month. Franchisee Adam Shamel shares a sneak peek of their newest restaurant to What Now San Diego ahead of their grand opening January 27th-29th!

What Now San Diego previously shared news on the Temecula outpost of Dave’s Hot Chicken. Ongoing supply chain issues were responsible for delaying their opening date from Fall 2022 to early 2023.

Dave’s Hot Chicken has grown from one flagship location in East Hollywood to a nationwide franchise expanding fast in Florida, Texas, Illinois, and even internationally.  According to the brand’s website , they currently operate 40 locations across California with more on the way.

Each Dave’s location is unique with customized artwork and murals relating to its specific city or neighborhood. A seasoned franchisee, Shamel also operates a Dave’s Hot Chicken in Menifee and plans to continue expanding with multiple units around Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in Nashville style chicken tenders and slider sandwiches drizzled with Dave’s sauce. Guests can customize orders to their taste preference, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper.” To accompany their signature chicken, Dave’s serves fries, cheese fries, kale slaw, mac & cheese, and milkshakes.

Don’t miss the official opening of Dave’s Hot Chicken in Temecula, January 27-29th ! Follow Dave’s on Instagram for more information and opening announcements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48LRnQ_0kBUV5an00
Photo Provided by Adam Shamel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eGjCs_0kBUV5an00
Photo Provided by Adam Shamel


