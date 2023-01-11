Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Video Released Showing Odell Beckham Jr. Removed From Flight
It was not a good look for the free-agent wide receiver.
Odell Beckham Jr goes on Twitter rant over leaked airplane video
Video footage was released this week of the incident in which Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off an airplane in Miami, and the star wide receiver is still offering no apologies. Body camera footage from police officers shows some of what led to Beckham and other passengers being forced to deplane from a flight that... The post Odell Beckham Jr goes on Twitter rant over leaked airplane video appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti
Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Cowboy Great Troy Aikman Says He’s Noticing an Issue with Dak Prescott
Troy Aikman, in studying film of Dak Prescott, noticed a problem with the Dallas quarterback. And it’s unclear whether the... The post Former Cowboy Great Troy Aikman Says He’s Noticing an Issue with Dak Prescott appeared first on Outsider.
Chris Simms: Mac Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back to fix offense
Mac Jones reportedly attempted to take matters into his own hands to fix a sputtering Patriots offense. According to NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk analyst Chris Simms, Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back in search of solutions. Mike Florio, who hosted the segment with Simms, said that Belichick made “Jones aware of it,” causing the outside conversations to stop during an 8-9 season that ended without a postseason berth. “Mac Jones wasn’t happy,” Simms said Tuesday on “Pro Football Talk.” “He was telling people he wasn’t happy. He was calling people about, ‘Hey, can you help us with ideas and do...
Seattle Seahawks Make Decision On QB Geno Smith For 2023 Season
Geno Smith has reportedly found a home in Seattle. Saturday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Seahawks intend on bringing the starter back for the 2023 season. Smith, who replaced Russell Wilson under center following his trade to the Denver Broncos, provided the offense with an incredible spark. He threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. Seattle finished 9-8 and earned a spot in the NFL postseason.
Look: NFL World Furious With The Odell Beckham Video
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was involved in an incident back in November where he was kicked off a plane for refusing to follow airline instructions. As bad as the incident was, the footage is even worse. A video shared by ABC 10 Local News shows police dealing with Beckham ...
Texans Owner Getting Crushed For Comment About Head Coaching Candidates
Texans owner Cal McNair made a head-scratching comment while on SportsRadio 610 this Friday afternoon. McNair was asked what he'd say to a candidate who has questions about the Texans' recent instability. The franchise has fired two head coaches in the past two years. Let's just ...
Al Michaels Advocates for Coaches Mike Tomlin, Sean McVay To Join Broadcast Booth
Over the course of his long broadcasting career, Al Michaels has worked with some fantastic analysts. Doing the job as long as he has, he also has a keen sense of which coaches and athletes would make great broadcasters. Add Sean McVay and Mike Tomlin to the list. In an...
Yardbarker
Browns Highest Graded Player, Biggest Surprise According to PFF
Cleveland Browns finished 7-10 on the season, it likely would have been worse if they did not have one of the best players in football, Myles Garrett. Garrett is the Browns top graded player for the 2022 season according to Pro Football Focus, while they called Martin Emerson Jr. the team's biggest surprise.
Weather Is A Rising Concern For Seahawks vs. 49ers In NFC Wild Card Matchup Saturday
The winner of Saturday’s Seahawks-49ers NFC Wild Card game might come down to which team adjusts best to hurricane-like conditions. The weather in San Francisco could present some serious problems for the contest. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche shot some early-morning footage from Levi’s Stadium on Saturday, hours before kickoff...
TMZ.com
Emily Ratajkowski with Mystery Man at Knicks Game, Eric Andre Sits Solo
Floyd Mayweather, Scottie Pippen Talk 'Fear', 'What Scares You?'. California Target Store Hit With Tons Of Roof Leaks From Storm, Video Shows. Former Star, Team Broadcaster Eric Wood Believes Bills Are Destined To Win Super Bowl. 6:44. New From TMZ TV. Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Snuggle Up Waiting...
Tyler Herro set to miss Bucks game after birth of son
Tyler Herro has been officially ruled out of his team’s matchup with the rival Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday with soreness in his left Achilles. Even if he was fully healthy, though, the Miami Heat would still be elsewhere for the game’s duration, and rightfully so. Katya Elise Henry,...
Outsider.com
632K+
Followers
70K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0