Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink. An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief.
Tom Cruise gave Tár director ‘step-by-step’ instructions to save previous film from Harvey Weinstein
Todd Field has recalled how Tom Cruise helped save his first film from interference from Harvey Weinstein.Field, whose latest film Tár has been drawing rave reviews and Oscar buzz, starred alongside Cruise in the 1999 Stanley Kubrick film Eyes Wide Shut.The incident with Weinstein came back in the early 2000s, when Field had just directed his first film, In the Bedroom. After the film was well received at the 2001 Sundance film festival, it was acquired by Miramax, the company owned by the powerful producer – now a convicted sex offender.Speaking to The New Yorker, Field revealed that he...
Daily Beast
John Legend Reveals Chrissy Teigen Gave Birth to Third Child
John Legend told the audience at a private concert Friday night that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, had given birth to their third child that morning, People reports. “What a blessed day,” the 43-year-old singer told fans. The couple already have two children—Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. Teigen turned to IVF after losing a pregnancy in 2020.
Daily Beast
‘Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner’ Is Murder Most Clever
Meta? Maybe. Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner (Public Theater to Jan 22) is the kind of title guaranteed to make the internet foam in fury, should the invisible world of anger aggregators alight upon it and do their thing. The subject of Jasmine Lee-Jones’ brilliant play, directed by Milli Bhatia, is about the same—the deliberate act of propagating anger on the internet to nourish one’s own notoriety and sense of importance, and the human and other results of doing so.
Daily Beast
‘House Party’ Is Worth the RSVP, Even if It Can’t Capture the Original’s Magic
You’d be forgiven for not knowing that there’s a House Party remake in theaters nationwide this Friday. The update on Reginald Hudlin’s 1990 classic comedy, produced by New Line Cinema and LeBron James’ SpringHill Company, was initially planned for a streaming-only release on HBO Max but was given a theatrical window during Warner Bros.’ (now Warner Bros. Discovery) sudden restructuring last summer. Despite this bump in distribution, the marketing for House Party has not been as splashy or omnipresent as one would expect for an iconic IP with a huge target audience. Not to mention, January is an odd time to release an R-rated party film, even on Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.
Daily Beast
TikTok Star Waffler69, Known For Eating Bizarre Food Items, Dies at 33
A TikTok food critic known for dining on bizarre and outlandish meals died on Wednesday, his family said. He was 33. Waffler69, whose real name was Taylor Claydorm, gained a massive following of some 1.7 million people on the social media platform, where he was known to try strange dishes like clam flavored mayonnaise and gigantic Froot Loops. He was rushed to the hospital after suffering symptoms related to genetic heart problems, according to his brother, Clayton, who believes the Louisiana-based influencer passed away from a heart attack, according to TMZ. “This has been insane to see how many people truly loved my brother besides my small circle of family,” wrote Clayton in a GoFundMe established by the family to pay for Taylor’s cremation. “Thank you so much,” he added. Taylor spent some 16 years building his online presence and creating videos, first reviewing nostalgic foods on YouTube before expanding to Instagram and, later, TikTok.
Daily Beast
A Guide to Every Wild Cameo in the ‘House Party’ Reboot
New Line Cinema’s House Party remake, in theaters now, has more celebrity cameos than one can count on both hands. In fact, one of the joys of viewing it with a crowd of people, as opposed to watching it at home, is getting to collectively gasp and holler at the bevy of famous faces who end up crashing LeBron James’ crib—or attending a separate “Illuminati” gathering.
Daily Beast
Kelly Clarkson & The Jonas Brothers’ New Sweet and Smoky BBQ Popcorn Collab Is Here
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Two decades ago, Kelly Clarkson made history by becoming the first-ever American Idol, landing a spot in the hearts of many Americans for a lifetime. It was her moment—her time to shine. And now people have another love so soft for Kelly thanks to her latest moment: her collaboration with Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, a brand co-founded by the Jonas Brothers.
Daily Beast
The Gay History of Velma in ‘Scooby-Doo’
Imagine a world where you’re a lesbian. Now imagine you’re the only lesbian at a family function. And despite the fact that you don’t hide your lesbianism, people keep asking about a future boyfriend or fail to remember who your long-term girlfriend is. Frustrating, I know. But...
Comments / 0