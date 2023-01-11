Read full article on original website
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly LikelyJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Things You Didn't Know About OhioJust GoOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Morning Journal
Rocky River vs. Elyria boys basketball: Pioneers grind out fourth win in eight days
It has been a gutsy week for the Elyria Pioneers. Since falling short against Avon Lake over a week ago, the team has rattled off four straight wins. Short-handed for the majority of the week and playing on back-to-back nights, Elyria fought off fatigue for a 57-51 win over visiting Rocky River on Jan. 14.
Morning Journal
Midview vs. Elyria boys basketball: Pioneers’ role players continue to step up in win
Elyria has momentum and does not intend to stop. At home Jan. 13, the Pioneers defeated Midview, 63-56, to win its third straight game. Due to illness, a number of Pioneers did not suit up again. The role players were once again told to answer the bell — and that they did.
Morning Journal
Girls basketball: Avon’s Laub goes off for 23 points in victory over Amherst
Following a tough home loss against conference rival Midview for the second time this year, Avon hit the road Jan. 14 to face Amherst in hopes of getting back on the right track. With a fast-paced tempo and Brooke Laub leading all scorers with 23 points, including four 3-pointers, for...
Morning Journal
Midview girls basketball: Center Mary Meng’s towering presence becomes ultimate security blanket
When a team isn’t shooting well, it is nice to have a security blanket to fall back on at the offensive glass. Midview center Mary Meng’s performance against Avon on Jan. 11 showed how dominant a presence on the glass can affect the game. She grabbed 15 rebounds,...
Akron leaders promote unity over Jayland Walker shooting this MLK weekend
Community leaders and organizations are using the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend to celebrate the life of the late Dr. King, while at the same time promoting unity in the name of Jayland Walker.
Cleveland man missing from care facility found: update
The Parma Police Department for Cuyahoga County has issued a missing adult alert for a Cleveland man.
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
‘An aura of sadness’: Community struggles to cope after third student killed near a Cleveland school this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Classes at John Adams College and Career Academy had just ended Tuesday when multiple shots rang out. An 18-year-old student, Pierre McCoy, was killed as he waited for the bus just steps away from the school entrance. Dozens of students saw their classmate murdered, and they...
‘We’re not going to lose him’: Coach saves 17-year-old Akron baseball player’s life
"I put my hand over his heart and I didn’t feel a heartbeat," said coach Scott Koenig.
See Lebron James and family celebrate his son, Bronny, at ‘Senior Night’
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- When Lebron James isn’t making buckets on the basketball court, he’s sitting courtside watching his eldest son Bronny, play. Most recently, James and his wife Savannah, their daughter, Zhuri, 8, and his other son Bryce, 15, supported Bronny for his “senior night” at Sierra Canyon High School.
Live camera shows Chardon getting hit with heavy snowfall early Friday morning
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Chardon was living up to its name as the “heart of the snow belt” early Friday morning. A web camera of Chardon Square provided by Geauga TV showed the Geauga County city was getting hit by an intense squall at about 3:15 a.m. and that roads were quickly getting a significant coating.
New details on arrest of Parma school board member
The offense allegedly happened Sept. 8, court records show.
Lorain County Port Authority agrees to buy, redevelop declining Midway Mall
The Lorain County Port Authority voted to accept a $13.9 million loan from the county commission to buy the Midway Mall. It's a move leaders hope will fast-track redevelopment at the property.
See renovation plans for Progressive Field
The Cleveland Guardians announced renovation projects Thursday for Progressive Field.
In Chardon, a Dragon with a Message Has Some Neighbors Fuming
Kyan Bowman is locked in a three-year battle with City Hall
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for an Italian restaurant with delicious food and great views of the city, you can't go wrong with this upscale option in Cleveland's West Bank neighborhood. Customers love their sacchetti al tartufo bianco (which has ricotta stuffed pasta, aged fig balsamic, and a rich truffle cream sauce), Ravioli Di Aragosta (which has lobster-filled squid ink ravioli that's served with more lobster, shrimp, and a delicious tomato cream sauce), and Vitello Tortellini (which has veal-filled tortellini served with a rich cream sauce, prosciutto, and peas). If you have room for dessert, check out the cannoli (which are filled with ricotta and chocolate chips and topped with citrus zest), tiramisu, and panna cotta.
Cleveland Jewish News
YI Hotpot now open in Solon
YI Hotpot & Sushi & Barbecue recently opened at 33361 Aurora Road in Solon. The restaurant offers various types of sushi and sashimi, appetizers, soups and salads, sushi rolls and hand rolls, butter fried rice, special rolls and a sushi bar. The restaurant also offers an all you can eat option.
Empress Taytu Owners Looking to Sell Business, Building and Retire
For 31 years, the St. Clair Superior restaurant has been the place to go for Ethiopian fare
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
