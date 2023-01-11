How to watch the West Virginia State of the State Address

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will deliver the State of the State Address at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

While the address will take place in Charleston, West Virginians, or others, who are interested in tuning in can do so on Gov. Justice’s YouTube page. The video link for the address is already live but the video stream will begin at 7 p.m.

After the address, a full transcript of the speech and additional content will be available on Gov. Justice’s website here.

In addition to the State of the State, all sessions of the West Virginia House of Delegates are available for live streaming on the Legislature’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.