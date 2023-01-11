Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a popular musician in her own right, died Thursday, her mother confirmed. She was 54. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement to People. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink. An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief.
When Thelonious Monk played, when Nina Simone paused, when Louis Armstrong took a smoke break, photographer Herb Snitzer was there. “He was there,” said Bob Devin Jones, a playwright and friend. “He was in the room where it happened.”. Snitzer, a white Jewish kid from Philadelphia, was drawn...
The first image of actress Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in the upcoming biopic Back to Black was released by Focus Features on Friday ahead of filming set to begin in London on Monday, Jan. 16. The 26-year-old British actress landed the coveted role in the wake of her breakout performance on the HBO series Industry. “I feel excited and humbled to have this opportunity to realise Amy’s beautifully unique and tragic story to cinema accompanied by the most important part of her legacy—her music,” director Sam Taylor-Johnson said in a statement. “I am fully aware of the responsibility, with my writing collaborator—Matt Greenhalgh—I will create a movie that we will all love and cherish forever. Just like we do Amy.”
