Plattsburgh, NY

mynbc5.com

Lake Placid's Main Street a sight to see, as FISU fans pack in

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Let's party like it's 1980!. Day three of the FISU World University Games brought the largest crowds so far to Lake Placid, as activities away from the mountain and arenas had fans flooding the closed-off main road for hours. Spectators enjoyed family-friendly fun such as...
LAKE PLACID, NY
mynbc5.com

Improved Saranac Lake Civic Center welcomes FISU Curling

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Curling is underway at the 2023 Winter FISU World University Games, where the stones will be swept at a renovated facility in the North Country. The Saranac Lake Civic center will welcome FISU curling as its first-ever sporting event after a construction project that started in January 2022 was finished in December.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
WCAX

Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner

FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A 25-year-old has won the right to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. Vermont Fish and Wildlife said Fairfield’s Landis Menard is the winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. Nearly 19,000 lottery tickets were...
VERMONT STATE
kingstonthisweek.com

Cocaine seizure was behind abduction of N.Y. couple, Montreal court told

The seizure of 50 kilograms of cocaine in Vermont was behind how an elderly couple were abducted from their home in the state of New York and smuggled into Canada, where they were held against their will for two days in Magog. Story continues below. Article content. Guillaume Poirier, the...
MOIRA, NY
WCAX

CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
HINESBURG, VT
VTDigger

Final Reading: Same as it ever was

Three members of the Vermont Mayors Coalition trekked to the Statehouse on Friday to beg state lawmakers to take action on issues they said they’ve been raising for years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Same as it ever was.
NEWPORT, VT
mynbc5.com

Ukrainian ice dancers represent more than their sport in FISU winter games

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — As the sun set on day three of the 2023 FISU World University Winter Games, some of the day's winners got ready to receive their well earned medals. It's a true honor for all the athletes who have dedicated their lives to the sport. But, for some that was almost taken away before this year's games.
LAKE PLACID, NY
wwnytv.com

Snow continues today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As temperatures dropped overnight and through the morning, rain changed to freezing rain, and then to snow. That’s making for slippery conditions. There’s a winter storm warning for the northern tips of St. Lawrence and Franklin counties until 7 p.m. Friday. A winter weather...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Pet Connection: January 12, 202

Laverne is a beautiful 1 and a half year old cat with a black and white coat. She’s a bit shy at first but warms up quickly when you earn her trust, and shelter staff says she has a very sweet demeanor. Given her calm attitude, she would likely...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

2023 FISU World University Games to begin Thursday

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Today is the first day of the 2023 FISU World University Games in Lake Placid. Thousands of young athletes from across the world and from our region will participate in the games. It's the world's largest multi-sporting event at the collegiate level. Students will be...
LAKE PLACID, NY
mynbc5.com

Here are a list of MLK events happening in our region

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day Torchlight Parade & Fireworks. When: Jan. 14, 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. When: Jan. 14 - Jan. 16, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. The Billings Farm & Museum will be open all weekend with both indoor and outdoor activities for all ages.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Two people arrested in South Burlington connected to stolen vehicle out of Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police arrested suspects on Saturday morning after officers discovered the vehicle they were driving was stolen. An officer paroling the Quarry Hill neighborhood stopped a Dodge truck because its lights were off around 3 a.m. Upon stopping the truck, the officer identified that it was the one stolen from the Marketplace Parking Garage in Burlington on Friday.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

