mynbc5.com
Vermonters hit the ice on the state house lawn for a special party
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s not every day someone can go ice skating on their state house’s front lawn, let alone throw a party, but that’s exactly what happened Saturday afternoon in Montpelier. "The kids are having fun, it doesn’t matter if the ice is a little...
mynbc5.com
Lake Placid's Main Street a sight to see, as FISU fans pack in
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Let's party like it's 1980!. Day three of the FISU World University Games brought the largest crowds so far to Lake Placid, as activities away from the mountain and arenas had fans flooding the closed-off main road for hours. Spectators enjoyed family-friendly fun such as...
mynbc5.com
Improved Saranac Lake Civic Center welcomes FISU Curling
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Curling is underway at the 2023 Winter FISU World University Games, where the stones will be swept at a renovated facility in the North Country. The Saranac Lake Civic center will welcome FISU curling as its first-ever sporting event after a construction project that started in January 2022 was finished in December.
WCAX
Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A 25-year-old has won the right to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. Vermont Fish and Wildlife said Fairfield’s Landis Menard is the winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. Nearly 19,000 lottery tickets were...
kingstonthisweek.com
Cocaine seizure was behind abduction of N.Y. couple, Montreal court told
The seizure of 50 kilograms of cocaine in Vermont was behind how an elderly couple were abducted from their home in the state of New York and smuggled into Canada, where they were held against their will for two days in Magog. Story continues below. Article content. Guillaume Poirier, the...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Mayor's Coalition asks for help from the state to end the housing crisis
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The current housing crisis was top of mind for officials in Montpelier on Friday, as members of the Vermont Mayor’s coalition gathered to discuss their priorities for the 2023 legislative session. The mayors of Burlington, Newport, and Winooski all highlighted the housing crisis the state...
mynbc5.com
After nearly four years, dog found in Peru, New York to be returned to family in Florida
PERU, N.Y. — Nearly four years after being put up for adoption in Florida, a dog named Cubby will finally be returned to his family thanks to the efforts of a group of Northern New Yorkers. Cubby, an 8-year-old dog, was brought to the Elmore SPCA on Oct. 30...
mynbc5.com
Colchester roadway intersection slated for construction later this month
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Steps forward have been made towards developing the Diverging Diamond Interchange off 1-89 Exit 16 in Colchester. Vermont Agency of Transportation held a public meeting on Thursday sharing that construction will begin on this project before the end of the month. It's been a topic of...
WCAX
CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
Final Reading: Same as it ever was
Three members of the Vermont Mayors Coalition trekked to the Statehouse on Friday to beg state lawmakers to take action on issues they said they’ve been raising for years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Same as it ever was.
‘Always willing to help’: Family, friends recall the activism and kindness of Beth Danon
A longtime activist and lawyer, Danon, 68, succumbed to a recurrence of endometrial cancer last Friday morning surrounded by those closest to her. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Always willing to help’: Family, friends recall the activism and kindness of Beth Danon.
Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns
While accessing digital land records has become impossible for the time being, several town clerks who use Cott Systems have reverted to the old, physical way of managing land records until the digital system is restored. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns.
mynbc5.com
Ukrainian ice dancers represent more than their sport in FISU winter games
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — As the sun set on day three of the 2023 FISU World University Winter Games, some of the day's winners got ready to receive their well earned medals. It's a true honor for all the athletes who have dedicated their lives to the sport. But, for some that was almost taken away before this year's games.
wwnytv.com
Snow continues today
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As temperatures dropped overnight and through the morning, rain changed to freezing rain, and then to snow. That’s making for slippery conditions. There’s a winter storm warning for the northern tips of St. Lawrence and Franklin counties until 7 p.m. Friday. A winter weather...
mynbc5.com
Pet Connection: January 12, 202
Laverne is a beautiful 1 and a half year old cat with a black and white coat. She’s a bit shy at first but warms up quickly when you earn her trust, and shelter staff says she has a very sweet demeanor. Given her calm attitude, she would likely...
mynbc5.com
2023 FISU World University Games to begin Thursday
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Today is the first day of the 2023 FISU World University Games in Lake Placid. Thousands of young athletes from across the world and from our region will participate in the games. It's the world's largest multi-sporting event at the collegiate level. Students will be...
mynbc5.com
Here are a list of MLK events happening in our region
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day Torchlight Parade & Fireworks. When: Jan. 14, 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. When: Jan. 14 - Jan. 16, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. The Billings Farm & Museum will be open all weekend with both indoor and outdoor activities for all ages.
WCAX
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
mynbc5.com
Two people arrested in South Burlington connected to stolen vehicle out of Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police arrested suspects on Saturday morning after officers discovered the vehicle they were driving was stolen. An officer paroling the Quarry Hill neighborhood stopped a Dodge truck because its lights were off around 3 a.m. Upon stopping the truck, the officer identified that it was the one stolen from the Marketplace Parking Garage in Burlington on Friday.
City officials call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
Municipalities call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
