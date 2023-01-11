Read full article on original website
Salina Tech starting Industrial Maintenance and Automation program
As manufacturing becomes more automated, the need for employees skilled at setting up and maintaining that machinery also grows. To help meet that developing need, Salina Are Technical College is planning on launching an Industrial Maintenance and Automation program, and has secured a $1.8 million grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce to fund roughly half the cost of a new 15,000 square-foot building to house the program.
'Striving for the Dream' theme of Salina MLK celebration
Here are the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday activities in Salina from the Salina Ks NAACP Facebook page:
City of Salina seeks volunteers for boards, committees
The City of Salina is currently accepting expression of interest forms for vacancies that currently or will soon exist on the following citizen boards, commissions and committees:. Accessibility Advisory Board. · Citizen-at-Large w/ a Disability. · Youth Member* #1. · Youth Member* #2. Animal Control Advisory &...
Salina Tech secures $1.8 million for new program
A new industrial maintenance and automation program is coming to Salina Area Technical College.
Finding health insurance focus of Salina Family Healthcare event
Today Salina Family Healthcare Center is hosting an event in which it has Certified Health Insurance Marketplace Navigators available to help Salinans and surrounding community members find health insurance. Navigator services are also available in Spanish. The event goes until 4 p.m. at Salina Family Healthcare, 651 E. Prescott Road.
Smoky Hill River Festival volunteer opinions sought
To better understand the needs and preferences of festival volunteers, Salina Arts & Humanities is requesting responses to a short survey by potential, past, and current volunteers. “It has been over 10 years since we surveyed volunteers to understand their preferences. Volunteers are an integral part of the festival’s success....
City of Salina, Saline County, library closed for MLK holiday Monday
The upcoming Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday brings with it local government closings. City of Salina and Saline County offices and facilities will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday. They will resume regular hours on Tuesday. There also will be no Salina City Commission meeting on Monday.
Soil Health U is coming to Salina Jan. 18-19
High Plains Journal's Soil Health U is scheduled for Jan. 18-19 in Salina's Tony's Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway.
City Commissioner Hoppock selected as mayor of Salina
The City of Salina has a new mayor. Mike Hoppock, who served as mayor in 2020, will return to lead the city commission in 2023. Commissioner Bill Longbine will serve as vice mayor. Hoppock replaces Commissioner Trent Davis, who was Salina mayor in 2019, 2021 and 2022 and remains on...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 14
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. EDITOR'S NOTE: Because the Saline County Sheriff's booking webpage has not been updated for several days, the following is the booking list as sent to media each morning. The names are in the order they appear on the list. There are no photos.
Volunteers help train Hutchinson police officers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police Department (HPD), with the aid of volunteers, conducted a Standard Field Sobriety Testing Wet Lab at their agency this week. The training was put on by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11. “Standard Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) are used...
Superior hit boiler milestone in December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Superior Boiler has completed its 20,000th registered National Board boiler. “This is a major milestone in our company’s more than 100-year history,” said Superior’s President & CEO Doug Wright. “It’s a testament to the exceptional team members who have worked at Superior Boiler since the company was founded in 1917. The same principles exist today as then of delivering boilers with the highest-quality craftsmanship and providing exceptional customer service and support.”
Central Plains USD 112 votes to close Wilson High School
HOLYROOD — A vote that was cast in April 2022 was finalized Monday evening at the Central Plains Elementary School in Holyrood. The USD 112 Board of Education voted 5-2 to close Wilson High School at the close of the 2022-23 school year. The vote followed a two-hour public forum held at Wilson High School on Jan. 4, and came nearly three hours into Monday's board meeting.
$2 mil. Rural Home Loan Guarantee program to make rural housing more accessible
Keeping small towns in Kansas alive. A new program is putting millions of dollars into rural areas of the state and it's expected to benefit thousands of homeowners.
First-year reflections: Meet Salina Fire Chief Tony Sneidar
With over 28 years in firefighting experience, Tony Sneidar, Salina Fire Department chief, knows what it takes to lead a fire department — firefighters who are committed to keeping their neighbors safe. Sneidar joined the Salina Department last year after a nationwide search. Philly roots. Sneidar grew up in...
