Illinois State

ourquadcities.com

IA gun advocates take aim at new IL assault weapon ban

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed an assault weapons ban earlier this week. The new law does allow anyone who already owned assault weapons to keep them, as long as they register the weapons with state police. “I’m signing this legislation tonight so that it can take immediate effect, and we...
ILLINOIS STATE
Adrian Holman

Results of SAFE-T Act poll

Last week, I asked all of the people in the state of Illinois that use the NewsBreak app to vote in a poll that would be up for the next seven days. The poll question was, "Do you want cash bail to be eliminated in Illinois?"
ILLINOIS STATE
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford mayor says local sheriffs wrong for refusing to enforce state’s assault weapons ban

ROCKFORD — Mayor Tom McNamara said Friday that local law enforcement officials should not pick and choose which laws they enforce. His comments were made at City Hall in response to a question from a television reporter about recent statements from sheriffs here and in other counties across Illinois who said they would not enforce the state’s newly enacted ban on military-style weapons.
ROCKFORD, IL
advantagenews.com

Pritzker says gun law will be enforced

As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says...
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Protect Illinois Act getting pushback

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - Not soon after being signed into law, the Protect Illinois Communities Act has created controversy. Following Governor Pritzker signing the Protect Illinois Communities Act into Illinois law many sheriff’s departments have put out statements against enforcing the law. “Like Sheriffs across Illinois, I am...
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Pritzker signs additional abortion protections, gender-affirming care into law

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the Patient and Provider Protection Act on Friday, granting additional protections to those seeking abortions or gender affirming health care in the state. State lawmakers approved the bill on Tuesday which, among other items, would shield reproductive and gender-affirming health care patients and providers from legal action originating across state […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. “This bill is going to help […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Gun-rights groups plans multiple lawsuits; Lightfoot acknowledges 'extra credit' email criticism

The Illinois State Rifle Association is seeking plaintiffs for a possible lawsuit against the state over a new ban on certain firearms and magazines. In a letter to members, the organization said it was joining the Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition in challenging many aspects of the law. They plan to challenge the ban itself, the requirement for gun owners to register firearms and the ban on certain magazine capacities.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Sheriff’s Association Warns of Phone Scam Soliciting Donations to Fight Assault Weapons Ban

The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning the public of a scam related to the recent Illinois gun ban. According to a telephone solicitation scam alert by the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association on Friday, residents in Illinois are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban.
ILLINOIS STATE

