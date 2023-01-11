ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Democrats respond to Youngkin’s State of the Commonwealth address

By Dean Mirshahi
WRIC - ABC 8News

 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Democrats are responding to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s second State of the Commonwealth address.

Senate Caucus Chair Mamie Locke (D-Hampton) and House Minority Leader Don Scott (D-Portsmouth) will deliver the party’s rebuttal to the governor’s annual address to lawmakers.

Comments / 11

judy knobling
3d ago

He's cutting taxes for the rich! Taking away women's rights to choose for their own bodies! And don't forget he wants to reduce Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid - after all, they aren't needed by rich people.

Reply(4)
6
Nedlam
3d ago

can't wait til 2024cut them taxes, not sure where, and don't forget the police issue, the gun violence that's out of control, school shootings you look the other way, but make sure you save them babies, but not the ones that are already born, as long as you stuff them pockets and stroke big business, im sure you'll do fine!bug business capitalism and Corp tax cuts always do well for all the red states! don't forget to spend some time peddling your book company to all the schools

Reply
3
wvtf.org

An effort to ban solitary confinement in Virginia is moving forward

Lawmakers in Richmond are considering a bill that would prohibit people who are incarcerated from being held in solitary confinement. Kenneth Hunter knows the paranoia and fear that comes with solitary confinement, which he says is inhumane and unacceptable. That's why he's urging members of the General Assembly to prohibit the use of isolated confinement at state correctional facilities.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Republican proposal for minimum wage for children and more Va. headlines

• A Republican member of the House of Delegates has filed a bill to set a $9 state minimum wage for children.—WRIC. • “Months after Gov. Glenn Youngkin tapped them to work on abortion legislation, Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, filed bills to ban most of the procedures after 15 weeks of gestation.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Virginia Mercury

Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC

Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury will take a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. House Bill 2162: Eliminating tax exemptions for the United Daughters of the Confederacy This legislation, from House […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Virginia attorney general suing Bristol, Va. over landfill

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the City of Bristol, Virginia over the city’s landfill over claims the facility violated numerous Virginia environmental laws, regulations and terms of its operating permits. The suit details a litany of alleged violations and requests that Bristol face penalties of $32,500 “per day […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Virginia AG files lawsuit against Bristol, Virginia over landfill

(WCYB) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has filed a lawsuit against the City of Bristol , Virginia over its landfill. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Virginia Waste Management Board, and the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board. It accuses the city...
BRISTOL, VA
theriver953.com

WPD Officer recognized by Gov. Youngkin in his address

The Governor shared his vision for a Virginia where the next generation can live out their dreams and live up to the spirit of Virginia. Youngkin outlined what he called his Day Two Agenda. The Governor spoke of his want to lower the cost of living with tax relief for...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Lt. Gov. Sears Calls For School Choice–“Hope And Future For Every Child”

Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears (R), the first Black woman to hold that office, recently issued this press release calling on the General Assembly to provide more educational choices for parents and young people in the Old Dominion. Demonstrating teamwork, Governor Youngkin (R) in his annual “State of the Commonwealth Address” pressed for the same reforms. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Election fraud claims highlight issues with zip codes

A mass email sent out by Chesterfield, Virginia State Senator with claims of fraudulent votes in the 2022 general elections have highlighted a frustrating phenomenon for Eastern Shore residents, what is their zip code?. The email reads “Virginia Senator Amanda Chase released a report today compiled by Jonathan Lareau, Founder...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
