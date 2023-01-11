ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

SLCPD: Man arrested for allegedly possessing stolen artwork, ‘large amount’ of methamphetamine

By Chin Tung Tan
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MuyIc_0kBUTCl300

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — A 36-year-old man was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, for allegedly possessing stolen artwork and a “large amount” of methamphetamine and other drugs, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department .

Travis Hayes has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, and possession of burglary tools.

Southern Utah woman with multiple warrants accused of causing fatal car crash

Back in March 2022, SLCPD officers responded to a report of a theft near 200 South West Temple St. The victim reportedly told police that his enclosed cargo trailer has been stolen. The trailer allegedly contained thousands of dollars worth of property, including “custom and distinctive metal artwork.”

Patrol officers spotted a piece of artwork matching the description of those that were previously stolen on a trailer parked near 900 South 5600 West on Monday, Jan. 9.

The owner, later identified as Hayes, was arrested after police searched his trailer and recovered stolen artwork, a Salt Lake City street sign, a “large amount” of methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and tools police believed could be used to commit burglaries.

Patrol officers also spoke with two men who were in possession of four trailers on Thursday, Jan. 5, and later learned that some of the items on and in the trailers were stolen. Most of the trailers had their vehicle identification numbers stripped off.

Anyone who had lost any tools or trailers in the last six months that match the ones shown in the photos below is encouraged to email AutoTheft@slcgov.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tBnov_0kBUTCl300
Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department
