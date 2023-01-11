RENO, Nev. (AP) — Ten months after a yearlong state audit found Nevada’s prison system had widespread deficiencies in its use of force procedures, officials with the state Department of Corrections have acknowledged that none of the audit’s 16 recommendations meant to improve facility operations has been completed. Still, department officials told state lawmakers this week that they have partially implemented 14 of the recommendations, which range from updating use-of-force data to getting rid of unauthorized weapons. The agency pointed to longstanding staff shortages that have increased over the past year for delays in completing the changes. The update came Thursday during a legislative subcommittee meeting that marked Nevada Department of Corrections director James Dzurenda’s fourth day on the job. The previous director, Charles Daniels, was told to resign after turmoil in the department that included a convicted bomb maker escaping from a Las Vegas-area prison.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO