Nevada State

KOLO TV Reno

Lombardo names Alan Jenne NDOW Director

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has named Alan Jenne as the new Director of the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The department’s long-standing director, Tony Wasley, retired after a near 25-year career with the department, 10 of which were spent as director. “Alan is a dedicated public...
The Nevada Independent

Former senator's appointment to lead state agency raises constitutional questions

The appointment of former Republican state Sen. James Settelmeyer as director of the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) spurred questions this week over whether the appointment might clash with the Nevada Constitution. The post Former senator's appointment to lead state agency raises constitutional questions appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
The Associated Press

In Nevada prisons, use-of-force overhaul stalls

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Ten months after a yearlong state audit found Nevada’s prison system had widespread deficiencies in its use of force procedures, officials with the state Department of Corrections have acknowledged that none of the audit’s 16 recommendations meant to improve facility operations has been completed. Still, department officials told state lawmakers this week that they have partially implemented 14 of the recommendations, which range from updating use-of-force data to getting rid of unauthorized weapons. The agency pointed to longstanding staff shortages that have increased over the past year for delays in completing the changes. The update came Thursday during a legislative subcommittee meeting that marked Nevada Department of Corrections director James Dzurenda’s fourth day on the job. The previous director, Charles Daniels, was told to resign after turmoil in the department that included a convicted bomb maker escaping from a Las Vegas-area prison.
Nevada Current

End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike

Policy, politics and progressive commentary To prevent a tsunami of evictions in the first two years of the pandemic, policymakers set up a safety net that included eviction moratoria, an expanded rental assistance program and passing legislation to postpone court proceedings while rental assistance applications were processed. As a result, the much-feared wide scale eviction crisis was mostly held at […] The post End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike appeared first on Nevada Current.
pvtimes.com

EDITORIAL: Ranked-choice voting error flips election

Plot twists should be found in movies, not when election officials tabulate ballots. But such are the problems with ranked-choice voting. Late last month, election officials in Alameda County, California, determined that the third-place finisher actually won an Oakland School Board race. That’s a major mistake. The competence of local election officials deserves scrutiny. But there’s another culprit, too — ranked-choice voting. Nevadans should take note.
963kklz.com

Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months

A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
KOLO TV Reno

Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

Nevada Women's Fund applications open.
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Women’s Fund celebrates its 40th anniversary, scholarship applications are open

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Women’s Fund (NVF) is celebrating its 40th anniversary by awarding $400,000 in scholarships to women pursuing an education in Nevada. Since 1983, the Nevada Women’s Fund has awarded $4.9 million in scholarships to northern Nevada women, many who are re-entry women and single mothers who have not had the opportunity to complete their educations due to family issues and/or financial constraints.
Nevada Current

450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Throughout the pandemic, most Nevdans receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, also benefited from monthly emergency allotments. But that’s about to end. On Wednesday, the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services announced that March will be the last month the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars that […] The post 450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance appeared first on Nevada Current.
kunr.org

WCSD looks to tackle student mental health, chronic absenteeism with federal funds

Just over 20 percent of the district’s students are chronically absent, which means they’re missing class on more than ten percent of school days. Nicole Willis-Grimes is the director of the Western Nevada chapter of Communities In Schools, a national nonprofit that works with schools to support students and reduce dropout rates. She believes that the problematic attendance numbers stem from the effects of the pandemic.
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case

RUBY LAKE, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Game Wardens are asking for the public’s help in solving a mule deer poaching case. The Nevada Department of Wildlife says the deer may have been unlawfully killed near the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge after dark on Oct. 1. They say persons...
KOLO TV Reno

Caring for plants during Winter season

NDOT Snowplow crew.
