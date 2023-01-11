Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Lombardo names Alan Jenne NDOW Director
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has named Alan Jenne as the new Director of the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The department’s long-standing director, Tony Wasley, retired after a near 25-year career with the department, 10 of which were spent as director. “Alan is a dedicated public...
Nevada GOP governor orders review, freeze of new regulations
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has signed executive orders indefinitely freezing any new state regulations or occupational licensing requirements.
Former senator's appointment to lead state agency raises constitutional questions
The appointment of former Republican state Sen. James Settelmeyer as director of the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) spurred questions this week over whether the appointment might clash with the Nevada Constitution. The post Former senator's appointment to lead state agency raises constitutional questions appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
mcindependentnews.com
Power, progress and a pandemic: Steve Sisolak’s legacy as Nevada governor
When Steve Sisolak won the governor’s race in 2018, it marked the first time Nevada elected a Democratic governor in two decades, ushered in by a blue wave that also gave Democrats their first trifecta — control of the governor’s mansion, the Senate and the Assembly — in three decades.
In Nevada prisons, use-of-force overhaul stalls
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Ten months after a yearlong state audit found Nevada’s prison system had widespread deficiencies in its use of force procedures, officials with the state Department of Corrections have acknowledged that none of the audit’s 16 recommendations meant to improve facility operations has been completed. Still, department officials told state lawmakers this week that they have partially implemented 14 of the recommendations, which range from updating use-of-force data to getting rid of unauthorized weapons. The agency pointed to longstanding staff shortages that have increased over the past year for delays in completing the changes. The update came Thursday during a legislative subcommittee meeting that marked Nevada Department of Corrections director James Dzurenda’s fourth day on the job. The previous director, Charles Daniels, was told to resign after turmoil in the department that included a convicted bomb maker escaping from a Las Vegas-area prison.
Lombardo takes aim at regulations, barriers to hiring workers for vacant jobs
Executive orders issued Thursday by Gov. Joe Lombardo take aim at government regulations gone wild, seeking to halt them in their tracks and streamline government.
Union blasts staffing levels at HCA hospitals in Nevada, nationwide
A union report that blasts "systemic low staffing" at HCA hospitals nationwide says that staffing levels at HCA's Nevada hospitals is 34% lower than the national average.
End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike
Policy, politics and progressive commentary To prevent a tsunami of evictions in the first two years of the pandemic, policymakers set up a safety net that included eviction moratoria, an expanded rental assistance program and passing legislation to postpone court proceedings while rental assistance applications were processed. As a result, the much-feared wide scale eviction crisis was mostly held at […] The post End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike appeared first on Nevada Current.
Low usage, flaws found with ‘Red Flag’ gun law in Clark County
The 8 News Now Investigators discovered that in Clark County, only 17 applications of the Red Flag Law – which allows people to petition the court to take guns away from their loved ones if they pose a danger to themselves or others – have been filed since the law was enacted by the Nevada Legislature in 2019.
pvtimes.com
EDITORIAL: Ranked-choice voting error flips election
Plot twists should be found in movies, not when election officials tabulate ballots. But such are the problems with ranked-choice voting. Late last month, election officials in Alameda County, California, determined that the third-place finisher actually won an Oakland School Board race. That’s a major mistake. The competence of local election officials deserves scrutiny. But there’s another culprit, too — ranked-choice voting. Nevadans should take note.
Nevada Department of Education Launches Federal Relief Funds Accountability Site
The website will track the expenditure of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, which were given to school districts and the State Public Charter School Authority.
963kklz.com
Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months
A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
KOLO TV Reno
Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Women’s Fund celebrates its 40th anniversary, scholarship applications are open
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Women’s Fund (NVF) is celebrating its 40th anniversary by awarding $400,000 in scholarships to women pursuing an education in Nevada. Since 1983, the Nevada Women’s Fund has awarded $4.9 million in scholarships to northern Nevada women, many who are re-entry women and single mothers who have not had the opportunity to complete their educations due to family issues and/or financial constraints.
450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Throughout the pandemic, most Nevdans receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, also benefited from monthly emergency allotments. But that’s about to end. On Wednesday, the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services announced that March will be the last month the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars that […] The post 450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance appeared first on Nevada Current.
Las Vegas is a hotspot for human trafficking, here's how to spot signs
According to Nevada Child Seekers, more than 8,000 children go missing every year in Nevada. The goal is to track down the children before it's too late.
kunr.org
WCSD looks to tackle student mental health, chronic absenteeism with federal funds
Just over 20 percent of the district’s students are chronically absent, which means they’re missing class on more than ten percent of school days. Nicole Willis-Grimes is the director of the Western Nevada chapter of Communities In Schools, a national nonprofit that works with schools to support students and reduce dropout rates. She believes that the problematic attendance numbers stem from the effects of the pandemic.
WTOP
Maryland isn’t planning a tax holiday, but is adding money to the state’s budget
Don’t expect a gas tax holiday, but do expect to see lawmakers using their new authority to add money to the state’s budget. Those were just a few of the items Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson talked about in a briefing with reporters just two days after the start of the 90-day legislative session.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
RUBY LAKE, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Game Wardens are asking for the public’s help in solving a mule deer poaching case. The Nevada Department of Wildlife says the deer may have been unlawfully killed near the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge after dark on Oct. 1. They say persons...
KOLO TV Reno
Caring for plants during Winter season
