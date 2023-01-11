ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mainebiz.biz

Maine Law starts 'next chapter,' unveiling new home in Portland

Reflecting on her own law school days, Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday helped inaugurate the new home of the University of Maine School of Law in Portland. "I learned to think on my feet and perfect my research skills," Mills said of her time on the school's law review in her last year, during which she recalls eating a lot of chocolate and drinking a lot of coffee.
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall

I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

This Biddeford bakehouse is rising again

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Kerry Hanney and her team at Night Moves, a bakery in Biddeford, have spent years trying to find the perfect new location for the business to grow after struggling through the pandemic. They didn't think it would be in a former motorcycle repair shop. "You...
BIDDEFORD, ME
wabi.tv

Mainers Join Call To Close Guantánamo rallies streetside in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta State Armory was the backdrop for the Mainers Join Call to Close Guantánamo rally and vigil Saturday, where multiple Maine progressive groups congregated to protest the military detention center Guantánamo Bay, located on a U.S. naval base in Cuba. Presented by Peace Action...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Law opens new Portland campus

PORTLAND, Maine — The University of Maine School of Law celebrated the opening of its new campus on Thursday. The school, now located at 300 Fore St. in Portland, held an open house. Maine Law faculty, members of the public, as well as Gov. Janet Mills, attended the event.
PORTLAND, ME
travelawaits.com

11 Adorable New England Towns You’ll Want To Visit In 2023

We gave our expert travel writers the impossible task of narrowing down which adorable New England towns they think our readers should visit this year. From New Hampshire’s cultured seacoast to Cape Cod’s white sand beaches, several of the places they suggest are on the water. We’re not complaining — we love fresh seafood! However, if the mountains are calling, TravelAwaits writers have an answer for that as well. Here are 11 adorable New England towns to consider adding to your travel list in 2023.
OGUNQUIT, ME
92 Moose

The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny

When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
MAINE STATE
Phys.org

Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops

Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Homeless Mainers evicted from hotels face legal fight for shelter

PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of homeless Mainers are facing eviction from numerous hotels acting as temporary homeless shelters within the greater Portland area, and many of them face eviction court hearings to determine their fate. Pine Tree Legal has been providing free legal services to those facing eviction, and...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
AUGUSTA, ME
mainebiz.biz

Tour boat operators make a return to Maine, buying Boothbay schooners

The owners of a Key West tour boat operation are returning to their Maine roots with the acquisition of passenger schooners in Boothbay Harbor. Schooner Explorations of Maine LLC bought the schooners Lazy Jack and Eastwind, along with the business’s leases and good will, from Tom Smith for an undisclosed price.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
WMTW

Car collides with Amtrak train in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating what lead up to a crash between a vehicle and the Amtrak train on Friday night. According to the city's police department, the driver was pulling out of Bruno's Restaurant on Allen Avenue around 6 p.m. when he bypassed the flashing lights and safety gate at the railroad crossing.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Eastern Trail completes final trail easement between Scarborough and South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Eastern Trail Alliance announced it has worked out an easement agreement with a landowner for its “Close the Gap” project. “Close the Gap” is a trail development plan to build a new section of trail that will connect the Eastern Trail in Scarborough to South Portland. The closing of this trail “gap” will create an entirely off-road trail from Bug Light Park in South Portland to Thornton Academy in Saco.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

