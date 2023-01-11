Read full article on original website
Orange Park PD accepting applications for several open positions
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park Police Department announced that it is currently looking for new hires for a number of positions. According to a Facebook post from the department, it is hiring dispatchers, police officers, utility operators, planning and permitting coordinators, equipment operator, firefighters and EMTs/paramedics. Orange Park...
Fugitive Friday: 33-year-old man wanted in Clay County for manufacturing explosives, weapons violation
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case. This week’s fugitive, Michael Christopher Dyne, 33, is wanted for two counts of violation of probation for manufacturing explosive devices and a weapons violation, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post.
First Coast News
Matt Carlucci will serve another term on Jacksonville City Council
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci will serve another term, holding onto the At Large Group 4 seat. Filing for this race has closed. With no one filing to run against Carlucci, he officially will stay on the council for another four years. Including his current term,...
WESH
Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officers
A Green Cove Springs man was arrested Thursday morning for driving under the influence, resisting officers and threatening with death or serious bodily harm, deputies said. Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 in reference to a drunk suspect driving a white Jeep in the 2000 block of State Road 16 West. While out in the area, deputies saw the Jeep traveling west on Stauffer Road, according to the arrest report.
First Coast News
Side-by-side ATV with police officers inside hit, tipped over in Downtown Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A side-by-side ATV vehicle with two Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in it was hit by a car and tipped over on Saturday, police said. The officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and will be okay. The driver that allegedly hit them was charged with...
Nassau County deputies save life of inmate overdosing on fentanyl
NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — A Nassau County inmate is alive thanks to the life-saving measures taken by deputies during a fentanyl overdose. "She had blue lips and her eyes were very dilated, or not dilated, very, very tight pupils, which is like the stereotypical signs of a fentanyl overdose," Sgt. Travis Fornshell said.
Officer-involved crash with injuries reported in Eastside area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported an Officer-involved crash with injuries in the Eastside area on Jessie Street and Franklin Street. JSO reported that at around 6:41 p.m., two Officers were traveling Southbound on Franklin St. in a JSO-marked side by side vehicle. As the...
Deadline for applying for Hurricane Ian assistance is January 12
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — January 12th is the deadline to apply for help through FEMA if you were impacted by Hurricane Ian. 26 counties in Florida are eligible to apply for assistance and that includes people in St. Johns and Putnam counties. Apply here. You’ll need to have...
Wreck at popular Murray Hill intersection causes homeowners nearby to worry about their safety
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people living in Murry Hill, near the intersection of Post and Hamilton Streets, say they're used to cars speeding through the area. However, a recent wreck involving a drunk driver in the middle of the afternoon has them calling for even more change in the area.
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Sheriff, other constitutional officers elected with no opposition
Jerry Holland, Jim Overton also won unopposed Friday. The qualifying deadline for Jacksonville’s municipal elections in March has come and gone as of noon Friday, and some candidates have been elected to four-year terms starting in July with no opposition. A number of those candidates are countywide. Sheriff T.K....
WCJB
Plumber offers warning to residents as temperatures drop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As temperatures get toward 32 degrees this weekend, plumbers are expecting similar calls like they did during the holiday season, and an emergency call could mean big bucks. Jonny Faupel of Premier Plumbing says to make sure exposed piping, and back flows, especially are covered. According...
Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
Nonprofits offer legal and social services to people affected by the criminal justice system.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With an emphasis on helping people who have been arrested regain their civil rights, a consortium of over two dozen nonprofit community organizations has united to host a one-day walk-in resource fair and legal clinic to provide free legal and social services to anyone in need.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville mayor's race: Ballot set with seven candidates
The field for the Jacksonville mayoral election is set, with seven candidates on the ballot in the March 21 election. Four Republicans, two Democrats and a no-party affiliated candidate qualified for the mayor’s race by the noon deadline Jan. 13, according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections. The...
JSO: One dead, 2 critially injured in fatal crash on Yellow Bluff Road in Oceanway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a fatal crash in the Oceanway area on Yellow Bluff Rd. The crash happened on the 14000 block of Yellow Bluff Road near Starratt Road, JSO said. JSO reported at around 2:20 p.m. that a full-size SUV was traveling...
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed
Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.
Clay County Animal Services seeking dog fosters
Clay County Animal Services is asking for dog fosters as kennels are full and dogs needing heartworm treatment do best in a relaxed, comfortable environment, according to a notice issued on their Facebook page Wednesday.
Vehicle fire causes all I-295 E North lanes to close and leaves two with critical injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Update: 1 p.m. Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that a pickup truck was traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of Interstate 295, at the same time a Sedan was traveling northbound in the left lane of Interstate 295. The front right of the...
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people have the short lifespans in the Sunshine State.
First Coast News
