A charity hiker collected more than 88lb (40kg) of dog poo during a 65-mile (105km) sponsored walk in a national park in a bid to help protect the fragile wildlife haven.Henry Rawlings picked up and bagged hundreds of piles of dog mess while trekking the Serpent Trail, which runs from Haslemere, Surrey, to Petersfield, Hampshire, in the South Downs National Park.The 46-year-old, from Storrington, West Sussex, said he decided to clear up the poos left behind by “disrespectful” dog owners in order to help protect the habitat.The four-day hike took Mr Rawlings through heathlands which are considered one of the...

