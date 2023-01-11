ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox, Sterling Sharp Agree To Minor League Deal

The Red Sox have re-signed righty Sterling Sharp to a minor league contract, according to Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. The 27-year-old had spent the tail end of the 2022 campaign in the Boston organization as well. Sharp, a 22nd-round draftee of the Nationals in 2016, got to the big...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres avoid arbitration with Juan Soto, Josh Hader

The Padres have avoided arbitration with two stars. San Diego and Juan Soto agreed to a $23M contract, while they inked Josh Hader to a $14.1M deal. Aside from Shohei Ohtani — who agreed to a $30M deal with the Angels at the end of last season — Soto is the highest-profile player in this year’s arbitration class. MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz projected him for the highest salary of any arb-eligible player, forecasting him to land at $21.5M. Soto comes in a bit above that and secures a little more than a $6M raise on last season’s $17.1M salary.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers release Trevor Bauer

The Dodgers announced Thursday that they’ve given right-hander Trevor Bauer his unconditional release. Los Angeles designated Bauer for assignment last week and explored trade possibilities for the right-hander but was unable to find a match. He’ll now become a free agent who can sign with a new team for the league minimum. The Dodgers will remain on the hook for the rest of the $22.5M still left on Bauer’s deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘Complete shock’: Carlos Correa details unreal moment Giants backed out of $350 million deal

Before Carlos Correa eventually settled for a six-year, $200 million deal with the Minnesota Twins this week, he was left, right, and center over the last month. The shortstop initially agreed to a $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants before they saw a red flag in his physical and ultimately ghosted him just before the introductory press conference. Sure enough, the New York Mets also refused to commit to their initial $315 million offer after he did his medical with the franchise as well. They tried to re-negotiate, but the Puerto Rican ended up reuniting with Minny.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs, Vinny Nittoli Agree To Minor League Deal

The Cubs and free agent right-hander Vinny Nittoli are in agreement on a minor league deal with an invite to big league Spring Training, tweets USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. The Gaeta Sports Management client would earn a $775K salary in the big leagues. The Phillies designated Nittoli for assignment last week and released him a couple days ago, but he’ll only have a brief stay on the free-agent market.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

NL East team reportedly eyeing Trey Mancini, Adam Duvall

The Mets have Trey Mancini and Adam Duvall “on their radar,” according to Andy Martino of SNY. Mancini, 31 in March, put up a monster season in 2019, hitting 35 home runs and batting .291/.364/.535. Although that was the “juiced ball” season, that production was still 32% better than league average, as evidenced by his 132 wRC+. He then missed the 2020 season while undergoing treatment for a colon cancer diagnosis, but he made an inspiring return to the field the following year.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins Outright Blayne Enlow

The Twins announced to reporters, including Dan Hayes of The Athletic, that right-hander Blayne Enlow cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Double-A. He had been designated for assignment last week when the club claimed Oliver Ortega off waivers from the Angels. Enlow, 24 in March, he was selected by...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals reportedly plan to discuss long-term deals with 'at least two starters'

While the Cardinals are again shaping up nicely to compete for top honors in the National League Central, they’ll be faced with some important decisions a year or so from now. Among their starting rotation, only Steven Matz is signed beyond the 2023 season, with Jordan Montgomery, Adam Wainwright (who will retire), Miles Mikolas and Jack Flaherty all slated for free agency in November.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins, RHP Chris Paddack agree to three-year extension

The Minnesota Twins and right-hander Chris Paddack have reportedly agreed to a 3-year deal, per Twins Daily. According to The Athletic’s Dan Hayes, the agreement’s guarantee is $12.5MM. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Paddack will receive $2.5MM in 2023, $2.5MM in 2024, and $7.5MM in 2025, with up to an additional $2.5MM available in incentives. The deal, which is pending a physical, would lock Paddack down for one free agent year beyond his normal window of team control.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hoops Rumors

Brewers avoid arbitration with two players

The Brewers have avoided arbitration with a pair of players before Friday's deadline for sides to exchange salary figures. Reliever Hoby Milner and the club have settled at $1.025M, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. Catcher Víctor Caratini and the team are in agreement on a $2.8M salary, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs interested in lefties Andrew Chafin, Matt Moore

The Cubs continue to look for relief help, and The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma reports that left-handers Andrew Chafin and Matt Moore are both on the team’s radar. It isn’t clear whether the Cubs are necessarily willing to meet either pitcher’s asking price, as president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer had previously indicated that his team preferred one-year deals for relievers, and the Cubs have traditionally found success in adding relief pitching at lower-cost deals.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Rangers LHP Brett Martin to undergo shoulder surgery

Rangers reliever Brett Martin will undergo shoulder surgery, as first reported by Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News (Twitter link). A specific timeline will become clearer after the operation, but Grant writes he’s likely to miss most of the 2023 campaign. It’s an unfortunate development for the left-hander,...
TEXAS STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels Sign Taylor Jones To Minor League Deal

The Angels have signed first baseman/outfielder Taylor Jones to a minor league contract, according to Jones’ official MLB.com profile page. Jones entered into minor league free agency after turning down an outright assignment from the Giants back in November. Jones (who turned 29 last month) has appeared in each...
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets interested in outfielder Tommy Pham

The Mets’ search for a right-handed hitting outfielder continues. They were connected earlier this week to Andrew McCutchen, though he agreed to terms with the Pirates earlier today. The Mets have also had reported interest in Adam Duvall and Trey Mancini, but Jon Heyman of The New York Post reports that Tommy Pham is another name they are now considering.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy