Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego CitiesAlexCapSan Diego, CA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in CaliforniaTravel MavenSan Diego, CA
Former Major League Baseball Player DiesOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Related
Red Sox, Sterling Sharp Agree To Minor League Deal
The Red Sox have re-signed righty Sterling Sharp to a minor league contract, according to Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. The 27-year-old had spent the tail end of the 2022 campaign in the Boston organization as well. Sharp, a 22nd-round draftee of the Nationals in 2016, got to the big...
Padres avoid arbitration with Juan Soto, Josh Hader
The Padres have avoided arbitration with two stars. San Diego and Juan Soto agreed to a $23M contract, while they inked Josh Hader to a $14.1M deal. Aside from Shohei Ohtani — who agreed to a $30M deal with the Angels at the end of last season — Soto is the highest-profile player in this year’s arbitration class. MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz projected him for the highest salary of any arb-eligible player, forecasting him to land at $21.5M. Soto comes in a bit above that and secures a little more than a $6M raise on last season’s $17.1M salary.
Dodgers release Trevor Bauer
The Dodgers announced Thursday that they’ve given right-hander Trevor Bauer his unconditional release. Los Angeles designated Bauer for assignment last week and explored trade possibilities for the right-hander but was unable to find a match. He’ll now become a free agent who can sign with a new team for the league minimum. The Dodgers will remain on the hook for the rest of the $22.5M still left on Bauer’s deal.
‘Complete shock’: Carlos Correa details unreal moment Giants backed out of $350 million deal
Before Carlos Correa eventually settled for a six-year, $200 million deal with the Minnesota Twins this week, he was left, right, and center over the last month. The shortstop initially agreed to a $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants before they saw a red flag in his physical and ultimately ghosted him just before the introductory press conference. Sure enough, the New York Mets also refused to commit to their initial $315 million offer after he did his medical with the franchise as well. They tried to re-negotiate, but the Puerto Rican ended up reuniting with Minny.
Cubs, Vinny Nittoli Agree To Minor League Deal
The Cubs and free agent right-hander Vinny Nittoli are in agreement on a minor league deal with an invite to big league Spring Training, tweets USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. The Gaeta Sports Management client would earn a $775K salary in the big leagues. The Phillies designated Nittoli for assignment last week and released him a couple days ago, but he’ll only have a brief stay on the free-agent market.
A.J. Hinch shares thoughts on Astros' legacy in aftermath of sign-stealing scandal
Three years ago this week, Major League Baseball blew the lid off the Houston Astros' now notorious sign-stealing scandal . A.J. Hinch, former Astros skipper now with the Detroit Tigers, reflected on that not-so-memorable time. On Wednesday's episode of "The Show" with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New...
Marlins, Twins have discussed trade possibilities involving Pablo Lopez, Max Kepler
The Marlins and Twins have discussed trade scenarios involving Miami starter Pablo López, writes Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman reports that Minnesota outfielder Max Kepler and infielder Luis Arraez were among the names who’d come up in those discussions but adds the Twins aren’t interested in parting with Arraez.
NL East team reportedly eyeing Trey Mancini, Adam Duvall
The Mets have Trey Mancini and Adam Duvall “on their radar,” according to Andy Martino of SNY. Mancini, 31 in March, put up a monster season in 2019, hitting 35 home runs and batting .291/.364/.535. Although that was the “juiced ball” season, that production was still 32% better than league average, as evidenced by his 132 wRC+. He then missed the 2020 season while undergoing treatment for a colon cancer diagnosis, but he made an inspiring return to the field the following year.
Farhan Zaidi: Giants unlikely to add catcher via major league pact
Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi met with reporters Thursday afternoon. Among the topics discussed was the team’s catching situation, which doesn’t seem to be a top priority for the front office. The Giants designated backup Austin Wynns for assignment last week, leaving them with just Joey...
Twins Outright Blayne Enlow
The Twins announced to reporters, including Dan Hayes of The Athletic, that right-hander Blayne Enlow cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Double-A. He had been designated for assignment last week when the club claimed Oliver Ortega off waivers from the Angels. Enlow, 24 in March, he was selected by...
Cardinals reportedly plan to discuss long-term deals with 'at least two starters'
While the Cardinals are again shaping up nicely to compete for top honors in the National League Central, they’ll be faced with some important decisions a year or so from now. Among their starting rotation, only Steven Matz is signed beyond the 2023 season, with Jordan Montgomery, Adam Wainwright (who will retire), Miles Mikolas and Jack Flaherty all slated for free agency in November.
Report: Brewers, Brandon Woodruff avoid arbitration
The Brewers are in agreement with star hurler Brandon Woodruff on a $10.8M deal to avoid arbitration, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. They’ll avoid a hearing in the third of four trips through the process for Woodruff, who first qualified as a Super Two player during the 2020-21 offseason.
Report: Dodgers, Julio Urias avoid arbitration with $14.25M deal
The Dodgers are in agreement with starter Julio Urías on a $14.25M salary for the 2023 season, reports Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The sides avoid a hearing for the left-hander’s final season of arbitration eligibility. Urías has emerged as one of the game’s top pitchers. He’s somehow...
Twins, RHP Chris Paddack agree to three-year extension
The Minnesota Twins and right-hander Chris Paddack have reportedly agreed to a 3-year deal, per Twins Daily. According to The Athletic’s Dan Hayes, the agreement’s guarantee is $12.5MM. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Paddack will receive $2.5MM in 2023, $2.5MM in 2024, and $7.5MM in 2025, with up to an additional $2.5MM available in incentives. The deal, which is pending a physical, would lock Paddack down for one free agent year beyond his normal window of team control.
Brewers avoid arbitration with two players
The Brewers have avoided arbitration with a pair of players before Friday's deadline for sides to exchange salary figures. Reliever Hoby Milner and the club have settled at $1.025M, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. Catcher Víctor Caratini and the team are in agreement on a $2.8M salary, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
Twins Sign Ryan LaMarre, Chance Sisco, Grayson Greiner To Minor League Deals
The Twins announced a slate of non-roster invitees to Major League Spring Training on Friday, with new additions including outfielder Ryan LaMarre, catchers Chance Sisco and Grayson Greiner, and righty Brock Stewart. LaMarre, 34, has appeared in parts of six big league seasons, including a 14-game stint with the Twins...
Cubs interested in lefties Andrew Chafin, Matt Moore
The Cubs continue to look for relief help, and The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma reports that left-handers Andrew Chafin and Matt Moore are both on the team’s radar. It isn’t clear whether the Cubs are necessarily willing to meet either pitcher’s asking price, as president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer had previously indicated that his team preferred one-year deals for relievers, and the Cubs have traditionally found success in adding relief pitching at lower-cost deals.
Rangers LHP Brett Martin to undergo shoulder surgery
Rangers reliever Brett Martin will undergo shoulder surgery, as first reported by Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News (Twitter link). A specific timeline will become clearer after the operation, but Grant writes he’s likely to miss most of the 2023 campaign. It’s an unfortunate development for the left-hander,...
Angels Sign Taylor Jones To Minor League Deal
The Angels have signed first baseman/outfielder Taylor Jones to a minor league contract, according to Jones’ official MLB.com profile page. Jones entered into minor league free agency after turning down an outright assignment from the Giants back in November. Jones (who turned 29 last month) has appeared in each...
Mets interested in outfielder Tommy Pham
The Mets’ search for a right-handed hitting outfielder continues. They were connected earlier this week to Andrew McCutchen, though he agreed to terms with the Pirates earlier today. The Mets have also had reported interest in Adam Duvall and Trey Mancini, but Jon Heyman of The New York Post reports that Tommy Pham is another name they are now considering.
MLB Trade Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 0