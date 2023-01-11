Whitney Houston estate slams Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes death joke

The Whitney Houston Estate was “disappointed” Jerrod Carmichael joked about the late singer’s death during the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

During his opening monologue, the comedian referenced Whitney’s tragic 2012 death at the Beverly Hilton Hotel — the location for the 80th film and American television awards on Tuesday.

“So, we are here, live, from the hotel that killed Whitney Houston, the Beverly Hilton,” he told a shocked audience.

Following his joke, a rep for Pat Houston, the singer’s sister-in-law and longtime manager, told TMZ on Wednesday, “The Whitney Houston Estate is disappointed in the joke and felt it was in poor taste.”

The Whitney Houston estate slammed Jerrod Carmichael’s death joke about the late singer. Getty Images

Houston, who was 48 at the time, accidentally drowned in a bathtub at the hotel. It was later revealed that heart disease and cocaine played a role in the singer’s death.

However, Whitney’s estate wasn’t the only entity to slam Carmichaels’ joke. Plenty of people took to social media to criticize the comedian’s lack of respect.

“I really don’t think Jerrod Carmichael is gonna make many fans out here making jokes about Whitney Houston on this platform. There is nothing funny about it. Some things just aren’t meant to be made light of. #GoldenGlobes,” one fan tweeted.

“So I guess I’m the only one that cared about that tasteless Whitney Houston line that Jerrod Carmichael said. I see ppl praising that he cracked on Tom Cruise but with Whitney Houston nobody cares #GoldenGlobes,” another wrote.

“He really said the hotel that killed Whitney Houston… in what world did he think that would be alright to say? They should’ve never let this man host,” a third chimed in.

“cannot put into words the disgust i feel from the whitney houston ‘joke’ jerrod carmichael just made, no words,” another seemingly upset user tweeted.

Fans took to Twitter to slam Carmichael’s “tasteless” joke about the late Grammy winner. Getty Images

Though Carmichael did not win over many people with his comments about the late Grammy winner, he did receive praise for taking a jab at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity.

“I’m here because I’m black,” he bluntly told the star-studded audience.

Carmichael was praised for calling out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity during the award show. NBC via Getty Images

“This show, the Golden Globe Awards, did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which I won’t say they were a racist organization — but they didn’t have a single black member until George Floyd died,” he continued.

“So do with that information what you will.”