Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Kamala Harris mocked for repeating several word salads during climate crisis talk: 'WTF is her deal'
Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked for making a series of familiar nonsensical comments during her latest public appearance in Michigan on Thursday.
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
NBC New York
More Classified Documents Found at Biden's Delaware Home, White House Counsel Says
Additional classified government documents were found at President Joe Biden's Delaware home this week, the White House confirmed Saturday. A total of six pages of documents with classification markings were discovered at Biden's Wilmington residence, Biden's special counsel said in a statement. Additional classified government documents were found at President...
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Cigar smoke, dogs and no metal detectors: The bizarre first two weeks of a Republican-controlled House
This week, as many Republicans filed into the House chamber, they often jokingly raised up their arms, mimicking the way they used to have to raise them as they went through metal detectors last year. During the last Congress, such magnometer checks were compulsory.The anti-metal detector GOP crusade has being going on for a while. Last year, as I tried to catch Lauren Boebert for a question, she maneuvered her way around me — and around the magnetometers — in order to go and vote. It was a small but significant act of rebellion. Boebert was notably part of a...
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event
Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
NBC New York
President Biden Had Classified Documents in the Garage of His Delaware Home
Classified government documents from the Obama administration were found in a storage space in the garage of President Joe Biden's Delaware home, Biden said. The disclosure of that latest discovery comes three days after Richard Sauber, who is Biden's special counsel, confirmed media reports that a first batch of classified documents from the Obama administration were found in an office that Biden used in a Washington think tank.
NBC New York
Who Is Robert Hur? A Look at the Special Counsel Investigating Biden's Handling of Classified Documents
Robert K. Hur, the special counsel appointed after classified documents from the Obama administration were found in President Joe Biden’s home and office, is a former U.S. attorney who is now in private practice. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Hur on Thursday to look into the handling of documents...
Paul Ryan Delivers Ominous Prediction For 'Proven Loser' Donald Trump
The former House speaker has some bad news for the ex-president.
Preston Xanthopoulos: Gas stove ban plan burns Biden official
We’re cooking with gas now! Well, “for now," that is. Some unelected bureaucrat in the Biden administration said in a media interview that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, for which he is a commissioner, is considering banning gas stoves. Yes, the kind you cook with. Yes, in your home. Yes, yes, that one too — the one at that open kitchen restaurant where you watch the chef literally fire up delicious dishes on the gas stove before him. Yes, I know, it’s insane. ...
His grip on GOP eroded in 2022. But Trump goes on offensive to start New Year.
PALM BEACH — On the second anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riot, a much smaller crowd than usual attended a show of support near former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Rather than the hundreds of loyalists that gather periodically in the vicinity of the Palm Beach compound, whether to protest a seizure of...
What's going to happen in Washington over the next 2 years? Americans don't expect much.
Exclusive poll: The messy battle to elect Kevin McCarthy as House speaker was a sign for most of stalemate ahead.
NBC New York
Rep. George Santos Says He ‘Embellished' His Resume―Others Say He Lied. Don't Do Either, Experts Say
In mid-December, The New York Times published an investigation on Republican Congressman George Santos, alleging that he had fabricated key parts of his CV, including his work and education history. Santos admitted to doing so in an interview with the New York Post later that month, saying, "My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry."
McCarthy is not a leader. Republicans don't trust each other. And it all benefits Democrats.
One of the first rules of negotiation is to never negotiate with someone who doesn't have the authority to make a deal. That's Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
