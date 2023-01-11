Palestine student detained after weapon found on junior high campus
PALESTINE, Texas ( KETK ) — One student was detained after Palestine Junior High School administration was made aware of a weapon on campus Wednesday, the district announced.Why one book is upsetting some Jacksonville High School parents
The campus was placed on a soft lockdown and Palestine ISD Police Department and administration located the weapon.
Palestine Junior High resumed the normal schedule for the remainder of the day and will dismiss at normal times with normal procedures, the district said.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 1