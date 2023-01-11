Palestine student detained after weapon found on junior high campus

PALESTINE, Texas ( KETK ) — One student was detained after Palestine Junior High School administration was made aware of a weapon on campus Wednesday, the district announced.

The campus was placed on a soft lockdown and Palestine ISD Police Department and administration located the weapon.

Palestine Junior High resumed the normal schedule for the remainder of the day and will dismiss at normal times with normal procedures, the district said.



