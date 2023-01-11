ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus man sentenced to 12+ years for drug trafficking

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND ( WCMH ) — A 24-year-old Columbus man will spend the next 12 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in a drug trafficking case in northern Ohio.

Patrick A. Anaya was sentenced on Jan. 6 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio.

Court documents state Anaya was arrested on Jan. 11, 2022, on an outstanding warrant while he was attempting to meet with a potential drug buyer in Lorain County. Officers searched Anaya and allegedly found him with 1.4 kilograms of fentanyl as well as methamphetamines and cocaine. He also had a handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants and a semiautomatic rifle in his car, court documents state.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the case was investigated as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge in Loraine County.

“Drug trafficking is one of the highest priorities of the FBI, nationally and across Northern Ohio,” said FBI Cleveland Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen.

