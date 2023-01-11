Read full article on original website
KCBY
ODOT planning to expand Highway 126 between Eugene and Veneta
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation is planning to expand stretch of Highway 126 between Terry Street and Huston Road on the route from Eugene to Veneta. The popular highway connects those in Lane County to the Oregon Coast, and many use it as part of their daily commute.
KCBY
One fatality in three vehicle crash at Marion County intersection
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — One person was killed in a three vehicle crash on Hwy 214 at the intersection with Downs Rd NE in Marion County Wednesday, the Oregon State Police reported in a news release. At about 9:40 a.m., 19-year-old Diceon M. Macias of Salem, driving a Honda...
KCBY
Sheriff's Office: Explosion & structure fire related to illegal butane hash oil operation
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, the Lane County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of multiple explosions at a property in the 38000 blk. of Place Road near Lowell. Officials say that upon arrival they discovered that a shop on the back of the property was engulfed in flames.
KCBY
Eugene resident steps forward to claim $1-million prize
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene winner of Tuesday's $1-million Mega Millions ticket claimed their prize Wednesday, said the Oregon Lottery in a news release. Zehao C., bought the winning ticket Monday, at Jackson's Food Store at 274 Coburg Road. They matched five of the six numbers drawn. No one...
KCBY
OSU professor appointed to U.S. Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board
CORVALLIS, Ore. — An Oregon State University professor has been appointed by President Biden to the U.S. Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board, the university announced in a statement Thursday. Brian Woods is the head of the School of Nuclear Science and Engineering in the Oregon State University College of...
KCBY
POLICE: Man recently released from prison arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms
EUGENE, Ore. — Just after midnight, Thursday morning, Eugene Police stopped a Toyota Rav4 in the 500 block of Tyler Street. According to EPD, the driver, Jabari Lee Arbogast, Sr., 41, of Salem, got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot. A Eugene Police officer challenged Arbogast before additional officers arrived to help take him into custody. EPD says he was just a short distance from his vehicle when he was apprehended.
KCBY
Local food truck provides work to students
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Vinnie's Smoking BBQ has been a part of the Lane County community for over 7 years. It started with catering, before opening a pair of drive-through restaurants and a food truck. Owner Vinnie Cowan says helping out the community has always been at the forefront...
KCBY
Reinforcements have arrived for Oregon
Oregon Men's basketball is back home tonight after splitting their trip against the Rocky schools. And they brought some much-needed back-up back with them to Matthew Knight Arena. We've spent all season so far talking about the injuries to this Oregon men lineup, and wondering when the trips will be...
KCBY
Ducks called out after loss to Arizona State
EUGENE, Ore. — Despite Oregon Men's basketball team returning to nearly full strength, the Ducks were blown out at home against Arizona State 90-73. The Sun Devils were hot from the very beginning of the game knocking down eight three-pointers in the first half, while holding Oregon to just 29 points in the half. The Ducks showed some fight in the second half, but still gave up 44 points to ASU just two less than what they scored in the first half. It's the team's third ugly loss in the span of about three weeks including a loss to Utah Valley and a 41-point losing effort on the road at Colorado.
