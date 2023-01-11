Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
cbs17
Long-time resident dies in Erwin shooting, police say
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time resident of Erwin died in a shooting Saturday evening, police said. The incident was discovered just before 6:05 p.m. along Price Street near U.S. 421, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what appeared...
Police: North Carolina police patrol vehicle hit in crash, officer taken to hospital
The Raleigh Police Department said one of their patrol vehicles was hit in a crash late Friday night.
Two arrested for murder after Rocky Mount man beaten to death
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Two men have been arrested after a 30-year-old man was beaten to death in Rocky Mount. Darnell Battle was assaulted on the front porch of his family home on Jan. 5 by two men. On Friday, Dontarious Whitehead and Mark Lee Smith were arrested and charged with first degree murder.
Fayetteville police arrest 16-year-old accused of making online threats to Cape Fear High School students, staff
Fayetteville police arrested a 16-year-old for making online threats to shoot-up Cape Fear High School in Cumberland County. Sources told WRAL News the E. E. Smith High School student threatened Cape Fear students and staff through social media posts on Friday. WRAL News has learned the student had a manifesto...
cbs17
New Chapel Hill police chief says slew of shootings in town are tragedies
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, Chapel Hill Police Chief Celisa Lehew spoke with CBS 17 about the current uptick in crime happening around the town. Just this week alone, police responded to three separate shootings. All three shootings have been determined to be isolated incidents, according to...
cbs17
WANTED: Suspect stole from Durham Family Dollar, hit pedestrian, sheriff says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect that stole from a Family Dollar and struck a pedestrian. On Dec. 30, deputies were called to the Family Dollar store on the 1500 block of South Miami Boulevard for a reported larceny. Deputies...
Raleigh officer nearly hit by car while helping driver of disabled vehicle
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh Police officer was nearly hit by a car while helping a disabled vehicle on Friday night. The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Authorities say the officer was on Hammond Road near Rush Street, assisting a driver, when another car rear-ended the officer's police vehicle.
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Garner police say man broke into construction lot, rummaged through items
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they said broke into a construction lot. Officers said the man was seen rummaging through multiple buildings and vehicles. The police department shared surveillance photos of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes...
cbs17
Juvenile arrested for shooting into Raleigh building, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a juvenile on Thursday for their role in a shooting that took place last month. On Dec. 12, shortly after 9 p.m., police said the suspect shot into an occupied business in the 200 block of South East Street near Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.
cbs17
2 Durham police officers involved in non-fatal shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham police officers were involved in a shooting early Thursday morning, according to officials. Police said this began around 3 a.m., when officers saw a man sleeping in a vehicle outside a hotel on Front Street. When officers went to check on the man,...
State offering $25,000 for info in 2018 Vance County murder
HENDERSON, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest from a 2018 murder in Vance County. On the night of Feb. 22, 2018, De’Cedric Tyquon Alston was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle along the 1100 block of Warrenton Road in Henderson. The 22-year-old died at the hospital.
cbs17
Man found dead in Chapel Hill; 2nd shooting death in town this week
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Chapel Hill. Chapel Hill police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Heritage Circle. They discovered a man dead...
Man found dead in Chapel Hill homicide
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill police are looking into a homicide on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the 600 block of North Heritage Circle around 2:30 p.m.. They found a man's body. Investigators do not believe the area is under any threat. Police did not have details surrounding...
Ex-North Carolina police officer charged with trafficking cocaine
A search of revealed 198 grams of cocaine with a street value of $20,000.
cbs17
2 Fayetteville men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit money, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 29-year-old Tredell Phillip Blackshear and 22-year-old Andrew DaShawn Smith, both of Fayetteville, were arrested on charges stemming from an incident involving the possession and use of counterfeit United States Currency on Monday.
cbs17
2 nabbed in street fight that turned deadly in Rocky Mount; details revealed about what led to beating
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in a death that happened after a fight broke out in a street in Rocky Mount last week, police said late Friday night. The deadly incident was reported on Jan. 5 just after 8:20 p.m. when officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street regarding a fight in progress.
cbs17
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of man in Fayetteville home, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a teenager in the fatal shooting a 20-year-old man in Fayetteville earlier this week. Fayetteville police said Brayan Millan-Bonilla, 19, was arrested Thursday on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Julian Wright, 20, on Sunday. Millan-Bonilla...
Raleigh has ‘disturbing’ trend of more kids getting a hold of guns, police say
Lassiter says children are largely getting guns from two places: their own homes and stealing them from cars.
cbs17
Fight at Fayetteville gas station leaves 1 shot, another slapped, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fight at a gas station left one person shot and another injured Thursday night. On Thursday shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Exxon gas station at Owen Drive and Gillespie Street. After arriving, officers learned a fight ensued and...
cbs17
Suspects broke into vehicles at apartment complex, used stolen credit cards, Apex police say
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are asking the public’s help to identify three people who they said broke into several vehicles and used a stolen card to make a purchase. On Friday, Dec. 30 at around 3:10 a.m., officers said the three people broke into several vehicles in Village at Broadstone Apartments.
Comments / 0