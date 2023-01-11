Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Related
Washington State University to debut mobile meat processing truck
SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Public Schools high schools to hold free open gyms on Sundays through May
SPOKANE, Wash. – Are you looking for a way to get your kids active on the weekends this school year? Your son or daughter’s school may have the answer. The gyms at five Spokane Public Schools (SPS) high schools will be open to students in grades 5-12 to play basketball on Sundays through May.
‘They’ve moved on’: Camp Hope prepares to shrink as population reaches below 200
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’ve driven along I-90 lately, you’ll notice that Camp Hope looks way smaller. The camp is being cleaned out, and crews are on site collecting piles of trash and empty tents left by people no longer living there. The cleaning job is making way for the walls of the encampment to move in, and shrink. “A...
ems1.com
'A life was saved that day': Wash. college student administers CPR to golfer in course parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. — Ethan Moriniti rushed to an unconscious man's aid last fall at the Liberty Lake Golf Course, started chest compressions and shocked him with a defibrillator to help save the 67-year-old's life. Moriniti, 20, credited a first aid course he completed in June at Spokane Falls Community...
New Crumbl Cookies coming to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Good news cookie lovers! A new Crumbl Cookies is opening in Spokane next Friday. Construction documents obtained last September confirmed the new location will be at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens. The new cookie place will open up next to Firehouse Subs, at 7808 N....
KING-5
Criminology professor: Bryan Kohberger's education wouldn't have helped him commit Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, studied the psychology of criminals and crimes similar to the one he’s accused of. While the motive behind the killings of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene,...
KXLY
Winter is halfway done and it’s the snowiest in years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter will be halfway done on Saturday, and it’s the snowiest first half of the season in Spokane since 2011. So far this season, Spokane saw 35.8 inches of snow. That’s well above the 26.9 inches on average for the first half of winter in the Lilac City. That’s only three inches less than the snow total from all of last winter.
List: Spokane events happening this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Save the date and attend one of many events taking place in Spokane this week. Some events taking place include a fair to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy, the Lunar New Year celebration, a National RV show, and a Professional Bull Riders show.
inlander.com
Where does the Camp Hope money go?
The East Central Spokane homeless encampment known as Camp Hope has shrunk considerably since it moved to the neighborhood a year ago. But while many campers have moved elsewhere, the money is still flowing. It's unclear how much money has been, or will be, spent. From what we've gathered for...
kpq.com
THE TINY TOWN: Wilbur, Washington
When I’ve driven back and forth between Wenatchee and Spokane, like many travelers, I’ve taken the 90. I’m the type of guy who just wants to get to my destination quickly. But on one trip to the east side of Washington, my car’s GPS (I’ve named it Pam….which is the word ‘map’ backwards) suggested taking an alternative route of State Route 2. For a moment I thought to myself…why not? One of my new year resolutions was to get out. Another was to simply slow down and enjoy the travel. And I don’t mean going under the speed limit. That’s when I noticed the tiny town highlighted, Wilbur.
Need a new American flag? Swap it out at select BECU locations this Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you have an old, tattered American flag that could use replacing, 4 News Now is partnering with BECU for “The Great American Flag Swap”. Bring your old flag to one of three BECU locations to get a brand new one courtesy of Uncle Sam’s Flag and Gift. Here are the rules for swapping out your flag:...
Commercial flights a possibility for Coeur d'Alene Airport
HAYDEN, Idaho — Thursday's rainy and cold weather meant quiet runways at the Coeur d'Alene Airport. But inside the Stancraft Jet Center, the facility was full of people looking to learn more about the possibility of a commercial terminal at Coeur d'Alene Airport. The informational meeting was hosted by...
southarkansassun.com
Get Your Share of $5.1 Million in Utility Credits – Check Your Eligibility Now
Spokane residents will receive utility bill credits, announced by Mayor Nadine Woodward, to assist with past-due bills for water, sewer, and solid waste services for 4,400 residents. $5.1 million in credits will be provided as a one-time payment to help residents catch up on past-due utility bills, as stated in...
FOX 28 Spokane
North Spokane Crumbl Cookies set to open Jan. 20
SPOKANE, Wash. – Mark your calendars cookie lovers, Crumbl Cookies is opening its North Spokane location on Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. The Utah-based company applied for a building permit on the corner of Linclon and Division in September, 2022. Now, the company has officially announced its opening day.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events happening in downtown Spokane Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in downtown Spokane with its annual Unity Rally and annual Unity March. The MLK Day Unity Rally will start at 10 a.m. on Monday. The City of Spokane is asking those who attend to meet outside of the Spokane Convention Center.
Drive-by shootings in Spokane increased in 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane saw a growing number of drive-by shootings in 2022, a trend the Spokane Police Department (SPD) hopes to address in 2023. KREM 2 tracked numerous shootings in Spokane throughout 2022. In some cases, a handful of drive-by shootings happened within days of each other. This became an alarming trend for SPD.
KXLY
Showers and warm temperatures on Sunday – Matt
The next weather system arrives on Sunday, but there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the warm weather and stay dry. The first round of rain moves through late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. It will be gone by the time most of us are getting the day started and it will mostly be light rain or sprinkles.
Spokane tenants, landlords meet with city leaders to discuss rental housing
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local landlords and tenants met with city leaders Tuesday night, discussing the future of renting in Spokane. The packed meeting was the first that both landlords and tenants were together. In November, the Spokane City Council deferred a landlord tenant ordinance to together more feedback. Mayor Nadine Woodward and Spokane City Councilmembers Michael Cathcart and Karen Stratton...
inlander.com
The Spokane City Council funds the police — and, the mayor says, micromanages them
Last week, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said his department had a new strategy for fighting crime. Because all that community frustration over slow Spokane police response? His department feels it, too. But he believes his plan to take officers from other parts of the department and turn them into...
“I’d just like to see the neighborhood get back to where it was,” Camp Hope is shrinking, businesses still affected by nearby crime
SPOKANE, Wash. —If you’ve driven along I-90 or in the East Central Neighborhood, you’ve probably seen fencing and security at Camp Hope, as well as how much smaller the camp has become. At its height, the encampment had over 600 people. Now, less than 200 people call the camp home, and that number continues to drop. In October, businesses in...
Comments / 0