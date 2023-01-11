Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Buys Two "Killer" Fighter Drones for Experimental Program
The U.S. Navy is following the Air Force's lead in testing out a new low-cost, autonomous, stealthy fighter drone, which could contribute to the development of the service's manned/unmanned aviation teaming concept. The Navy has committed $15 million to buy two XQ-58A Valkyrie combat drones from California-based manufacturer Kratos under...
msn.com
15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade
The fuss about the unveiling of the new B-21 stealth bomber has drawn the aviation world's attention, but the B-21's grandfather is still in action. When it first flew in the early 1980s, the F-117 Nighthawk was the first operational stealth aircraft. The F-117 has been officially retired for about 15 years, but its retirement has been far from sedentary. The Nighthawk is still being used to train US pilots to counter enemy stealth planes and cruise missiles.
How A British Submarine Spent Hours Under A Russian Aircraft Carrier
Royal Navy/Crown Copyright/via authorA Cold War British nuclear sub sneaked into a Soviet naval exercise and took closeup underwater pictures of Russia’s new aircraft carrier.
US Air Force Grounds Entire Fleet of Stealth Bombers After Major Emergency, 2023 Rose Bowl Flyover Scrapped
Unfortunate news for the 2023 Rose Bowl attendees. Due to a major emergency, the U.S. Air Force has grounded the entire fleet of B-2 Spirit stealth bombs. This means no exciting flyover during the January 2nd college football game. According to the DailyMail, the U.S. Air Force made the decision...
Chinese fighter jet performs ‘unsafe maneuver’ within 20 feet of US plane
A Chinese fighter jet made “an unsafe maneuver” within 20 feet of a U.S. aircraft while performing an intercept of the plane over the South China Sea on Dec. 21, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. According to a Thursday press release from the command, which is responsible for overseeing U.S. military operations in the…
msn.com
U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch
The United States has made a chilling demonstration of its warfighting capabilities. Twenty-four huge military transporter planes were launched on Jan. 5, in what marks the largest launch of C-17 aircraft ever from a single base. The ominous sight also saw what the U.S. Air Force is calling the "largest-ever...
US flights grounded because engineer accidentally 'replaced one file with another': Official
NEW YORK — With the Federal Aviation Administration's Notice To all Air Missions, or NOTAM, system back up and running, staffing remains high and systems monitoring is at an urgently high level this morning, a senior official told ABC News Thursday. Computer traffic on the NOTAM system is at...
Military.com
The Old Air Force Tape Test Is Officially Dead. Long Live the New Tape Test.
Airmen and Guardians will no longer have to go through the dreaded abdominal tape test, but will have their waist and height measured to keep tabs on their physical health and physique under a new assessment, according to the Department of the Air Force. The Air Force and Space Force's...
msn.com
F-35 Has Flown With Its New Computer Backbone For The First Time
An F-35 Lightning II has flown for the first time in the new Technology Refresh 3, or TR-3, configuration. TR-3 is intended to significantly upgrade the Lockheed Martin-built stealth fighter’s core processor, memory unit, and associated avionics so the platform can better support all of the new capabilities slated to equip the type under the upcoming Block 4 modernization program, which we now know includes a brand new radar.
Industrial Distribution
Airbus Tests Automated Pilot-Assist Tech for Commercial Jets
Airbus UpNext, a wholly owned subsidiary of Airbus, has started testing new, on ground and in-flight, pilot assistance technologies on an A350-1000 test aircraft. Known as DragonFly, the technologies being demonstrated include automated emergency diversion in cruise, automatic landing and taxi assistance and are aimed at evaluating the feasibility and pertinence of further exploring autonomous flight systems in support of safer and more efficient operations.
Phys.org
Discovery of cross-species signaling pathway unlocks mysteries around parasite immunity, development
Research led by a University of Maryland team has identified the first inter-species signaling pathway between an arthropod parasite and host, where molecules in the blood of a host animal triggers the immunity and development of a parasite. The study showed that when ticks feed on the blood of mice infected with the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi, which causes Lyme disease, a protein from the mouse immune system binds to receptors on tick cell surfaces and signals organs to develop more rapidly, producing an immune response long before the bacteria itself can begin to infect the tick.
China's new quantum code-breaking algorithm raises concerns in the US
Chinese researchers claim to have introduced a new code-breaking algorithm that, if successful, could render mainstream encryption powerless within years rather than decades. The team, led by Professor Long Guilu of Tsinghua University, proclaimed that a modest quantum computer constructed with currently available technology could run their algorithm, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Wednesday.
Phys.org
Artificial intelligence discovers new nanostructures
Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory have successfully demonstrated that autonomous methods can discover new materials. The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technique led to the discovery of three new nanostructures, including a first-of-its-kind nanoscale "ladder." The research was published today in Science Advances.. The newly discovered...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Honeywell and U.S. Army conduct first flight test of “Eagle-M” Next-Generation Navigation Solution
The Honeywell EAGLE-M system for the U.S. Army is an Embedded Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation System (EGI) with M-Code capabilities. Honeywell has announced that the company along with the U.S. Army has completed the first flight of Honeywell’s EAGLE-M. The EAGLE-M system is an Embedded Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation System (EGI) with M-Code capabilities. Honeywell has prepared itself to deliver these qualified units featuring next-generation M-code GPS in 2023 to the U.S. Army and other customers.
NASDAQ
Bell-Boeing Secures Contract to Support V-22 Aircraft Program
Bell-Boeing, a joint venture (JV) between The Boeing Company BA and Bell Helicopter — a unit of Textron Inc. TXT — recently secured a modification contract involving the V-22 aircraft. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD has awarded the deal. Details of the Deal. Valued at...
Phys.org
Research improves ability to identify and study algae species
Harmful algal blooms create challenges around the globe for water quality and health risk management for humans, wildlife and pets. A team of researchers from the University of Oklahoma is leading an effort toward better management of Microcystis blooms and toxins through a new genome-based taxonomy. OU Regents' Professor of...
Scientists propose converting abandoned mines into gravity batteries
There is no doubt that renewable energy sources are the future. They're available in all countries, but their potential is yet to be fully harnessed. According to The International Renewable Energy Agency, 90 percent of the world's electricity should come from renewable energy by 2050. Now, sources like sunshine and...
Phys.org
New research quantifies how much very hot temperatures restrict outdoor activity in China
Extreme temperatures make people less likely to pursue outdoor activities they would otherwise make part of their daily routine, a new study led by MIT researchers has confirmed. The data-rich study, set in China, shows that when hourly temperatures reach 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), people are 5% less...
Phys.org
New strategy developed for cryopreservation of mouse follicles
Recently, a research team led by Prof. Zhao Gang, Prof. Shi Qinghua from the University of Science and Technology (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Prof. Cao Yunxia from Anhui Medical University, realized the high-quality cryopreservation of mouse preantral follicles (PAFs) based on biomimetics and physical field-assisted ice inhibition. This work was published in Nature Communications.
FAA lifts order to ground flights after computer outage
The Federal Aviation Administration is lifting a ground stop on flights across the U.S. following a computer outage early Wednesday that resulted in thousands of delays and hundreds of cancellations quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.
Comments / 1