ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
a-z-animals.com

6 Dinosaurs that Lived in Idaho (And Where to See Fossils Today)

6 Dinosaurs that Lived in Idaho (And Where to See Fossils Today) Although Idaho is close to Montana, one of the states with the greatest number of dinosaur fossil finds, scientists have recovered relatively few fossils in this area. Much of Idaho spent at least some time underwater while dinosaurs roamed the planet. However, we do know about at least six different dinosaurs that lived in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho lawmaker ‘embarrassed,’ sorry for comparing women to dairy cows

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Newly elected Idaho Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, apologized Thursday for saying in his first committee meeting that experience milking cows informed his opinions on women’s health. Nelsen said he’s “embarrassed” and “offended others.”. “The way I phrased my statement about...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Top 10 Crops that Make Idaho Billions are Surprising

Idaho is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Hundreds of Idaho families rely on the funds that their crops produce, and produce they do. Stacker did this farmtastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops.
IDAHO STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Gov. Little’s Puts “Idaho First” During State Speech, Propose $120 Million in Property Tax Relief

Monday, Governor Brad Little delivered his annual State during the State address to a joint session of the Idaho Legislature. Governor Brad Little prioritizes “Idaho First” in his State of the State address. The Governor unveiled his priorities that a significant part of his budget plan for the year would be putting $120 million toward property tax relief. Moreover, it also includes historic investments in education and public safety.
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
greatnorthwestwine.com

Telaya Wine Co. expands into Idaho’s historic Pintler facility

NAMPA, Idaho — Is there ever too much of a good thing in retail? In some cases, yes, but how that growth is managed sets folks apart. There is growing demand throughout Idaho for the award-winning wines coming out of our winemakers’ cellars. And the economist in me says, “If the demand exceeds the supply, you can raise prices or increase the supply, but that all depends on the elasticity of your demand and supply curves.”
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: The next grid attack is coming. Idaho can help

Imagine if homes across Idaho lost power and heat without warning. That happened recently in North Carolina when criminals attacked a pair of electrical substations, cutting off power to tens of thousands of people for nearly a week. That event rightfully garnered national attention and scrutiny, but what may have escaped notice is that several similar grid attacks recently played out much closer to home.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?

If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Will egg prices continue to soar?

IDAHO FALLS – Anyone who’s been to the grocery store lately knows that egg prices are skyrocketing. From January through December 2022, the cost of eggs increased by 49%, according to the consumer price index. And government data shows the average price for a dozen eggs hit $3.59 in November, up from $1.72 a year earlier.
IDAHO STATE
hstoday.us

TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KREM2

North Idaho sees solid snowpack

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Despite above-average snowpack in Idaho, the Natural Resources Conservation Service is only "moderately optimistic" the state will have an ample water supply, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. "The memory of little-to-no snowfall for three months last winter still stings, and despite the healthy snowpack, reservoir...
IDAHO STATE
governing.com

Washington Unemployed Still Endure ‘Surrealistic Nightmare’

(TNS) — Even as economists are forecasting an economic slowdown and rising unemployment in Washington later this year, the state system that provides benefits to jobless workers hasn't even recovered from the last slump. Washingtonians still wait longer to get benefits from the state Employment Security Department than they...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum

The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
OREGON STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho House Speaker Mike Moyle supports change to how budget committee votes

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — New Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives Mike Moyle said he supports changing the way the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee votes on budgets at the committee level. Moyle, R-Star, said the change would split the committee votes in two so the...
IDAHO STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Meth, fentanyl big problems in Idaho, too, which didn’t decriminalize drugs

This makes for a simple and compelling storyline: Since Oregon has loosened its marijuana and other drug laws – through ballot measures in 2014 and 2020 – law enforcement agencies have been reporting massive seizures in the state of illegal pot and large-scale illegal operations in rural parts of the state. The implicit message is […] The post Meth, fentanyl big problems in Idaho, too, which didn’t decriminalize drugs appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
MIX 106

One of America’s “Break the Bank” Restaurants is Here in Boise

One of America’s most expensive restaurants is right here in Boise and it’s sure to break the bank. Most of us are probably okay with eating a little cheaper, but sometimes it’s nice to treat yourself to a nice meal. Sometimes, it’s good to get out with a group of people or a significant other and have higher-quality food and different experiences than you’re used to. What restaurant best provides that for us here in Boise?
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy