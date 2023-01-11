When tennis star Taylor Fritz defeated 22-time Grand Slam singles winner Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, his girlfriend Morgan Riddle was on the court to help him celebrate. “Who knows where I’d be right now if we weren’t together,” he shared in Netflix’s Break Point, which featured his big win at the March 2022 competition. “She’s been with me for the last two and half years and has just been the best of my career. When we’re at a tournament now, she is trying to do whatever she can to help me because I feel like what we’ve built is . . . almost like a team.”

