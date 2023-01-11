Read full article on original website
Is Shin Dong-woo Still Single After Single’s Inferno?
From the very beginning of his journey on Single’s Inferno, Shin Dong-woo was a contestant to watch. Both Shin Seul-ki and Nadine Lee sent him postcards on Day 1, and both asked him on an overnight date to Paradise. While he could only do one date at a time and first accompanied Seul-ki, he eventually made it to the resort with Nadine, too, and the pair bonded over their respective career paths — he, a working plastic surgeon, and she, a pre-med student hoping to specialize in the same field.
Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend Documents Her Life With The Tennis Pro On TikTok
When tennis star Taylor Fritz defeated 22-time Grand Slam singles winner Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, his girlfriend Morgan Riddle was on the court to help him celebrate. “Who knows where I’d be right now if we weren’t together,” he shared in Netflix’s Break Point, which featured his big win at the March 2022 competition. “She’s been with me for the last two and half years and has just been the best of my career. When we’re at a tournament now, she is trying to do whatever she can to help me because I feel like what we’ve built is . . . almost like a team.”
Shakira’s Shady New Breakup Song Is Turning “Those Sour A… Lemons” Into Lemonade
When Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their breakup after 11 years together in June, their joint statement was pretty run-of-the-mill. The singer and the former pro soccer star expressed their “regret” in announcing the split, emphasized their commitment to their two sons, and asked for privacy. Even then, though, there were already hints that there might be acrimony brewing.
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen’s New Baby Has Arrived: “What A Blessed Day”
The signs were there that Chrissy Teigen was getting ready to deliver her latest child with husband John Legend: On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the model polled her Twitter followers to find out how much “waxing down there while pregnant” would hurt. When one fan responded, “Why even bother,” Teigen wrote she was “trying to do the doctors a solid.”
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Matteo Berrettini & Ajla Tomljanovic Split Shortly After Filming Break Point
When No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic was barred from participating in the 2022 Australian Open, Italy’s rising tennis star Matteo Berrettini had an opportunity to take the top spot. Filmed throughout the January 2022 Grand Slam tournament, Netflix’s Break Point highlights the pressure put on him and his then-girlfriend, fellow tennis pro, Ajla Tomljanović, who was also competing for Australia. “We obviously understand each other, especially in a sport that’s so tough,” Berrettini explained in the Netflix docuseries. “You don’t have your family, your friends around you. I think it’s so important.”
Miley Cyrus' “Flowers” Lyrics Reveal She’s Done With Liam Hemsworth For Good
Miley Cyrus is doing just fine by herself. The two-time Grammy nominee unleashed her new single “Flowers” on Jan. 13 after weeks of teasing, marking the first release from her upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, out March 10. The track is a post-breakup, self-empowerment anthem that fans suspect is aimed at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth because of the lyrics and because she released it on his 33rd birthday. A deeper dive into its accompanying video also reveals just how far Cyrus has come on her journey of healing and independence.
Tulsa King Season 2 Could Kick Off A Larger Universe Like Yellowstone
If you (or your family) have been obsessed with Tulsa King on Paramount+, you’re not alone. Between its familiar lead in Sylvester Stallone and its ties to the ever-expanding Yellowstone franchise — Taylor Sheridan created both series — the crime drama about a fresh-from-prison mobster starting a criminal enterprise in Tulsa, Oklahoma had the ingredients for success.
Demi Lovato’s Holy Fvck Album Advert Has Been Banned In The UK
An advert for Demi Lovato’s eighth studio album Holy Fvck has been banned in the UK over concern the imagery used may cause offence. A series of billboards promoting the U.S. singer’s album popped up around London in Aug. 2022 for a four-day period. As well as bearing the album’s provocative title, the ads featured Holy Fvck’s sleeve image, which depicts Lovato lying on a crucifix-shaped bed and wearing a leather, bondage-inspired outfit. During the campaign, four people reportedly complained about the posters.
Andrew Garfield’s Flirty Red Carpet Interview Is Like A Mini Rom-Com
Andrew Garfield, the internet’s boyfriend, is no stranger to leaving everyone swooning — from his impeccable style to award-winning projects. But it was a recent flirty interview with a reporter that has fans blushing over the Spider-Man star. On the Golden Globes red carpet on Jan. 10, Garfield had a run-in (his second!) with journalist and comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg and Twitter quickly noticed fireworks between the two.
The Hunters Creator Wanted The Series Finale To Serve As A "Catharsis"
Centering on a diverse band of Nazi hunters in 1970s New York City, Prime Video’s Hunters Season 2 incorporated two different timelines. The reason? The streamer canceled Prime Video’s polarizing alternate history drama in November 2022, announcing that Hunters will not return for Season 3. In addition to focusing on the titular neo-Nazi hunters’ pursuit of Adolf Hitler in 1979, an earlier timeline serves as an origin story for Al Pacino’s Meyer Offerman, who died in the Season 1 finale. After learning the show’s fate, creator David Weil and Pacino found a way to incorporate his character into the second and final season.
Taylor Swift Surprised The 1975 Crowd With The First Live Performance Of “Anti-Hero”
Taylor Swift is currently preparing to embark on The Eras Tour, and she’s getting in some good practice courtesy of one of her favorite bands. On Jan. 12, Swift surprised fans at The 1975’s At Their Very Best tour stop at London’s O2 Arena, where she gave the first performance of her Billboard No. 1 hit “Anti-Hero.” The 11-time Grammy winner also helped the group perform their 2013 track “The City.”
Siva Kaneswaran's Net Worth Shows The Value In Chasing The Sun
Siva Kaneswaran rose to fame in the British Irish boy band The Wanted, and is now set to show off his skating skills in Dancing On Ice. Opening up about his appearance on the series, the singer admitted he’s most wary of Joey Essex when it comes to eyeing up the competition. But away from the ice, how does Siva Kaneswaran make his money? We take a look at the popular star’s income, below.
Everything To Know About Amanda Seyfried's Thelma & Louise Musical
Amanda Seyfried couldn’t accept her Golden Globe win in person on Jan. 10 because she was “deep in the process of creating a new musical.” Now, after speculating that it could be Mamma Mia 3, fans finally have some insight into the mysterious new project. On Jan. 13, Variety reported that Seyfried is involved in a workshop for a musical adaptation of Thelma & Louise, the 1991 film starring Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon as the titular characters and Brad Pitt in one of his first major film roles.
The Last Of Us Ending Will Probably Be As Heart-Wrenching As The Game
Spoilers ahead for The Last of Us video game. After Netflix’s The Witcher and Arcane, HBO Max is diving into the world of video game adaptations with The Last of Us. Dubbed the “best video game story ever” by co-showrunner Craig Mazin, The Last of Us is a zombie tale that, like The Walking Dead, is just as much about human relationships and moral dilemmas as it is about flesh-eating monsters. The series will adapt the first of two video games and star Game of Thrones actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the leads.
Winter Love Island’s Revamped Fashion Is Heavily Inspired By Kravis
Following the great success of Love Island’s style collab with eBay UK in 2022, stylist and vintage clothing expert Amy Bannerman is back with four new edits for this year’s batch of Islanders. For Winter Love Island 2023, Bannerman has focused on the fashion mindset of “reflective dressing,” in which she hopes to encourage viewers “reflect on the way they shop and the way they dress.” As such, the edits are called Heavy Metal, Tutti Frutti, Business v. Party, and Dressed Up Denim.
Ashley Tisdale Reveals Alopecia Diagnosis & Hair Loss Struggles On Instagram
Since High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale launched her wellness blog Frenshe in 2020, she’s become a trusted voice in the wellness sphere, sharing her own experiences with reproductive health awareness as well as her struggles with mental health. On her site, she pens personal essays and publishes expert-backed advice on beauty, interiors, and anxiety, among others.
Chic, Cozy Outfits That Look Sexy & Effortless — & Are Under $35 On Amazon
Not only does this list only comprise of fashionable pieces that are all under $35, but it also introduces you to pieces that are completely chic, timeless, and easy to wear. Whether it’s a classic turtleneck for layering or a snuggly and warm flannel dress that will last you years, these cold-weather finds will never go out of style so that you truly get some bang for your buck.
The Last Of Us Star Bella Ramsey Almost Didn’t Take The Role Of Ellie
A decade after the award-winning release of The Last of Us video game, the TV adaptation is finally here. HBO’s The Last of Us will follow the familiar story of Joel and Ellie, two survivors trying to navigate a post-apocalyptic world. Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel, is no stranger to the world of guiding a child on a quest to safety (see: The Mandalorian), but who plays Ellie, his young charge?
