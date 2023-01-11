Read full article on original website
Jeff Beck Dies: Rockers React
The death of Jeff Beck has sent shockwaves through the rock world. The 78-year-old guitarist’s death was confirmed by a statement shared by his publicist and on his official social media accounts. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news...
Top 15 Jeff Beck Albums
If, as usual, the death of a rock hero ignites a mad scramble to hear their music, there's certainly no shortage of Jeff Beck material to be consumed. With a career spanning 60 years, the guitarist's catalog boasts plenty of unique offerings. Beck's recordings starting with the single "Dracula's Daughter"/"Come Back Baby" with Screaming Lord Sutch and the Savages in 1962. From there, the British guitarist -- a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee -- released music with the Yardbirds, his own Jeff Beck Group, solo albums, a clutch of live sets, a supergroup teaming with Tim Bogert and Carmine Appice, and last year's 18 collaboration with actor Johnny Depp.
Revisiting Jeff Beck’s Final Concert
On Nov. 12, 2022 Jeff Beck took the stage in Reno, Nev. for what would turn out to be the final concert of his illustrious career. The performance was the guitar great’s last tour date alongside actor-turned-rocker Johnny Depp. The two men became friends in 2016, later becoming collaborators. “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity,” Beck explained, calling the Hollywood star a "kindred spirit."
Jeff Beck’s 19 Best Guest Appearances
Jeff Beck played nice with others - many others - throughout his 60-year recording career, although some bandmates may say that "nice" was not always the case. Nevertheless, Beck's musical life put him alongside scores of other musicians, as a band member (from Screaming Lord Sutch & the Savages to the Yardbirds to Beck, Bogert & Appice), leading two Jeff Beck Groups and employing corps of top-shelf players as a solo artist. The guitarist some consider the best-ever electric player was also a guest of choice, particularly after his two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reputation was established with the Yardbirds.
Jeff Beck Photos: Highlights From the Guitar Virtuoso’s Career
Few rock guitarists made such a seismic impact on the medium as Jeff Beck. The rock legend, who died this week at age 78, was remembered by his peers as a six-string virtuoso and pioneering sound technician. From his early days as a member of the Yardbirds (alongside fellow guitar hero Jimmy Page), Beck was constantly seeking to push past the blues-rock stylings of the day, laying the groundwork for the late-'60s psychedelic movement with his innovative use of feedback, fuzz and distortion. His tenure with the band was brief but incendiary, yielding a handful of Top 10 hits and a standard-bearing, frequently imitated rendition of Tiny Bradshaw's "Train Kept A-Rollin'."
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
How Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart Reconnected on ‘People Get Ready’
Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart played together in a band for roughly two years in the late '60s, enjoying two Top 20 albums and several tours as part of the Jeff Beck Group. But like a great many high-profile bands, success on the outside didn't always translate to the inside. Riddled with disagreement among band members (which also included future Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood), the Jeff Beck Group split up in 1969.
30 Years Ago: In-Fighting Wrecks Creedence’s Rock Hall Induction
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Jan. 12, 1993, featured a pair of bands that hadn't played together in more than 20 years. It worked out much better for one than the other. Cream and Creedence Clearwater Revival were both first-ballot inductees at the first ceremony...
John Fogerty Finally Gains Control of CCR’s Publishing Rights
John Fogerty has finally gained worldwide control of his Creedence Clearwater Revival publishing rights, putting to bed one of the longest, nastiest battles in music industry history. Fogerty’s legal woes began nearly 60 years ago when CCR signed to Fantasy Records, which film producer and record company executive Saul Zaentz...
Twisted Sister to Reunite for One-Off Awards Show
Twisted Sister announced plans to reunite for a one-off show later this month. The surviving members – singer Dee Snider, guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda, and bassist Mark Mendoza – will perform at their Metal Hall of Fame induction in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. The group will be presented by Steve Vai and Mike Portnoy.
Peter Frampton to Record Live TV Concert
Peter Frampton has announced a return to the stage for a TV special, two months after he completed his farewell tour. The show takes place on Jan. 22 at the Tucker Theater at Middle Tennessee State University in Nashville. Described as a stand-alone “special broadcast presentation” for Sky Arts, it’s a free performance that sold out soon after its announcement.
Hear Green Day’s Late-’90s Demo of Elvis Costello’s ‘Alison’
Green Day has unveiled a previously unreleased demo version of Elvis Costello's "Alison," which will appear on their upcoming Nimrod 25th-anniversary box set. The pop-punk trailblazers adhere to the wistful, mellow feel of the original, employing only a clean guitar and Billie Joe Armstrong's plaintive vocals. You can listen to...
When Poison’s New Guitarist Gave Them Their Last Hit, ‘Stand’
Fortunately for guitarist Richie Kotzen, Poison was looking for more than just a gun-for-hire when he auditioned to be C.C. DeVille’s replacement following his firing in 1991. If it hadn’t been that way, it’s possible the audition would have ended with the band continuing its search. But Kotzen had a song in his back pocket that saved the day.
David Byrne’s Disco Musical, ‘Here Lies Love,’ Coming to Broadway
Here Lies Love, a disco-inspired musical written by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, will arrive on Broadway this summer. The immersive show — in which both the cast and the audience are on their feet — focuses on the life of Imelda Marcos, a grandiose figure who served as the first lady of the Philippines from 1965 to 1986.
