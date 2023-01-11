Read full article on original website
Tammy Metz
3d ago
The true Republican agenda-to waste taxpayer tax dollars for nonsense. The party of scare tactics. The party of extremism. Can’t wait for 2024 to vote them all out!
Reply(9)
53
Lyn
2d ago
Jordan is afraid we will find out his role in helping the characterless pas president to overturn a legal election. So he is doing everything to take his role in J6 out of our minds. It isn’t out of mine
Reply(2)
30
Cloudindarkness
3d ago
Thank you republicans. You obviously did not learn that this country is pro choice in the last election. More huge losses coming for you
Reply(1)
60
